News

Premier League select two Newcastle United stars in 11 who made it from non-league to very top

Two Newcastle United stars have incredible stories to tell.

One going from turning out for Tamworth and Kettering Town.

The other, once upon a time playing for Darlington and Blyth Town.

This pair of Newcastle United stars making this team selected by the official Premier League site.

The team selection to coincide with national Non-League Day which takes place this Saturday (25 March).

A Premier League side of players who in their past, turned out for non-league clubs…

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Alfreton Town, Darlington

Adam Webster (Brighton)

Aldershot Town

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)

Dulwich Hamlet, Forest Green Rovers

Max Kilman (Wolves)

Maidenhead United, Marlow

Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

Darlington, Blyth Spartans, Blyth Town

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest)

Barrow AFC

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Hereford United

From non-league ➡️ Premier League 📈 Our XI celebrating #PL players’ journey through the football pyramid ahead of #NonLeagueDay 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E1VYwUGFYe — Premier League (@premierleague) March 22, 2023

Kalvin Phillips (Man City)

Wortley

Solly March (Brighton)

Lewes

Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

Fleetwood Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Kettering Town, Tamworth

Whether you live on Tyneside or elsewhere in the country, use this online fixture finder HERE to find out which non-league matches you have a choice of, as Newcastle United are resting / on an international break.

If you are local (to Tyneside), then this weekend you have the likes of Northern League matches (see HERE) and Northern Alliance (see HERE), plus the likes of Blyth Spartans, South Shields and Spennymoor Town with games you can go to.

When it comes to Newcastle United stars of the past, plenty made it from Non-League into the black and white of NUFC.

Interested to hear what other names people can come up with…but playing for Tow Law working in a sausage factory, Chris Waddle was an incredible player when realising his potential.

He was in the later years of his career when arriving at St James’ Park but for me. Stuart Pearce is the greatest ever England left-back and he also came from non-league originally.

Back in my youth, we had a fair few in quick succession, the likes of Alan Shoulder, Steve Carney and Peter Cartwright coming in from local non-league clubs and playing first team for Newcastle United.

Over to you for more Newcastle United stars who made it big after originally playing non-league.

