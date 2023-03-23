News

Premier League player of the month – Newcastle United star nominated for March 2023 award

One Newcastle United star has been nominated for the March 2023 Premier League player of the month award.

Alexander Isak nominated.

An outstanding last couple of games for the Newcastle United striker, so go HERE to vote for him and help ensure Alexander Isak wins this award.

Official Premier League announcement – 23 March 2023:

Six players have been shortlisted for the March EA SPORTS Premier League Player of the Month award, and you can help to decide the winner.

(Go HERE to vote for Alexander Isak)

You, the fans, can vote for your favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12:00 BST on Monday 27 March.

The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

EA SPORTS Player shortlist

Alexander Isak (NEW)

P3 W2 D0 L1 G3 A0

The forward scored three goals in only two starts, netting the opener in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, before his brace earned a 2-1 turnaround victory at Nottingham Forest.

Alexis Mac Allister (BHA)

P3 W2 D1 L0 G2 A1

Mac Allister was directly involved in three goals, scoring and assisting in a 4-0 home win over West Ham United, before netting in a 2-2 draw at Leeds United.

Tyrone Mings (AVL)

P3 W2 D1 L0 G0 A1 CS2

The centre-back made an impact at both ends as Aston Villa enjoyed an unbeaten month. He contributed to two clean sheets and also got an assist in the 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka (ARS)

P4 W4 D0 L0 G3 A2

The 21-year-old started the month with a goal and assist in a 4-0 victory over Everton, before ending March with three goal involvements against Crystal Palace to become the youngest Arsenal player to reach double figures for goals and assists in a season.

Mohamed Salah (LIV)

P3 W2 D0 L1 G3 A2

The Egyptian’s five goal involvements were a joint-high in March. Salah scored in a 2-0 win over Wolves before inspiring a famous 7-0 victory over Manchester United, with two goals and two assists.

Leandro Trossard (ARS)

P4 W4 D0 L0 G0 A5

The Belgian’s five assists were three more than any other player in March. Three of those came in the 3-0 win at Fulham, while he also set up goals against Everton and Palace.

Go HERE to vote for Alexander Isak.

