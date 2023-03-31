News

Premier League player of the month – Newcastle United star loses out on March 2023 award

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak was nominated for the March 2023 Premier League player of the month award.

An outstanding last couple of Premier League games for the Newcastle United striker, great performances helping NUFC to win, the forward scoring three goals in the process.

However, Alexander Isak unable to repeat Miguel Almiron’s success, the Paraguayan having picked up the October 2022 Premier League player of the month award.

Official Premier League announcement – 31 March 2023:

‘Bukayo Saka has won March’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, earning the prize for the first time in his career.

Saka claims the accolade after scoring three goals and providing two assists in four appearances, helping Arsenal win every match.

Saka scored and assisted in a 4-0 win against Everton before netting a brace and setting up another goal against Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old’s performance in the 4-1 win over Palace made him the youngest player in Arsenal history to reach double figures for both goals and assists in a PL season, beating Cesc Fabregas’s record.

Saka topped a six-man shortlist that also included Alexander Isak, Alexis Mac Allister, Tyrone Mings, Mohamed Salah and fellow Arsenal team-mate Leandro Trossard.

He won after the public’s votes on the EA SPORTS website were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

2022/23 EA SPORTS player winners

August: Erling Haaland (MCI)

September: Marcus Rashford (MUN)

October: Miguel Almiron (NEW)

November/December: Martin Odegaard (ARS)

January: Marcus Rashford (MUN)

February: Marcus Rashford (MUN)’

