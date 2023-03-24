News

Premier League official statement – Everton alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability rules

It looks like Everton could be facing serious problems.

On the pitch they are already in a desperate struggle to stay out of the relegation zone, only two points clear of the drop currently and the clubs below them having a game(s) in hand on them.

Now the Premier League have referred Everton to an independent commission over allegedly breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules for the period ending with the 2021/22 season.

My understanding is that this will refer to a three year / season period, so 2019/20 – 2021/22 inclusive, with the finances of a Premier League club gauged over a three year period.

To have got to this stage, I think safe to assume that the Premier League believe that Everton have broken the rules. So the job of this commission will be to decide whether or not they agree that this (a breach of the rules) has indeed happened AND then more importantly, what the punishment should be.

I have already seen on social media a lot of people already assuming that Everton could well be heading for a points deduction and/or relegation.

We await with interest to see what happens…

Premier League official statement – 24 March 2023:

‘In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.

Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs.

The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private.

Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website.

The League will be making no further comment until that time.’

