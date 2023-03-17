News

Premier League official announcement on potential Newcastle United fixture change

The Premier League made an official announcement (see below) about the possibility of certain fixtures needing to be moved.

The announcement was made ahead of Thursday night’s European matches.

Six clubs potentially affected – Chelsea, Man U, Southampton, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Premier League official announcement – 16 March 2023:

‘An update has been issued on Premier League fixtures in April which are subject to clubs’ participation in the UEFA competitions and the FA Cup.

Should Arsenal qualify for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals after this evening’s fixture with Sporting, their Premier League match against Southampton, currently scheduled for Friday 21 April, will move to Sunday 23 April, live on Sky Sports.

The kick-off time for this match will be confirmed in due course.

If Manchester United progress past Real Betis to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals this evening, any change to their Premier League match against Chelsea, scheduled for Saturday 22 April, will be confirmed after the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

This is also the case for Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (ED: Wrong way around!), scheduled for Sunday 23 April. The date and kick-off time for this fixture will also be confirmed after the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Confirmation of any further fixture amendments will be communicated after our clubs’ participation in UEFA competitions this evening.’

No worries for Arsenal fans, as they watched their team draw 1-1 last night at home against Sporting Lisbon, making it 3-3 on aggregate, no goals in extra time and Sporting winning 5-3 on penalties. So no change needed for Arsenal’s match against Southampton next month.

Meanwhile, Man U won 1-0 away from home to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Betis.

So this means Man U will be playing a Europa League match on Thursday 20 April. This also means they wouldn’t be expected to play their scheduled home game against Chelsea on Saturday 22 April at 5.30pm, only two days later.

The plan is, to swap with Newcastle’s match against Tottenham. So Newcastle v Tottenham is now (provisionally!) a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 22 April and Man U v Chelsea taking the 2pm slot on Sunday 23 April to give Erik ten Hag’s players three days in between games.

However, we now move on to Sunday and Man U are at home to Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

If Erik ten Hag and his team win that game, they would then be in FA Cup semi-final action on the weekend of Saturday 22 April / Sunday 23 April and their game against Chelsea having to be totally rescheduled, so they wouldn’t be affecting other Premier League matches at all then that weekend, as to when they could and couldn’t be played.

So if Man U win against Fulham on Sunday in the FA Cup, Newcastle v Tottenham is seemingly set to go ahead as planned at 2pm on Sunday 23 April.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (***Could still be moved again)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

