Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement – 15 nominations including 4 former Newcastle United players

The Premier League Hall of Fame was launched in 2021.

The Premier League launching it by naming the first two inaugural inductees – Those two players being Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

The Premier League Hall of Fame now has 16 former players populating it – David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Sergio Agüero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright.

Alan Shearer could now be joined by another three former Newcastle United players in this Premier League Hall of Fame.

They need your votes though…

The Premier League set to add three more to the Hall of Fame from this list of 15 nominees:

Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Petr Čech, Andy Cole, Ashley Cole, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, John Terry, Yaya Touré, and Nemanja Vidić

So if you want to see Les Ferdinand and Andy Cole (or Sol Campbell, Michael Owen and Jermain Defoe…) join Alan Shearer, vote HERE

The Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement – 30 March 2023:

‘Fans around the world are now invited to place their votes for the three players who will take their place in the Hall of Fame, alongside the 16 previous inductees and Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, who became the first managers to be inducted this week.

Fans can vote at http://www.premierleague.com/halloffame and via the official Premier League app. Voting is open until 6pm on Monday 10 April, with the three inductees to be announced on Wednesday 3 May.

Shortlisting takes into account the Premier League career statistics of players who meet the Hall of Fame selection criteria and voting data from previous Hall of Fame shortlists in 2021 and 2022.

Career achievements considered include individual and team honours and a player’s total Premier League appearances, goals, assists and clean sheets.

To be eligible for this year’s Premier League Hall of Fame, players must have been retired by 1 January 2023 and only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, not their performances in other competitions during the Premier League era.

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction, and a £10,000 donation will be made by the Premier League to a charity of the player’s choice.

