Premier League form table now updated – Gives food for thought

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having won against Wolves in their last PL match at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team now taking on Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on Friday.

Here is the Premier League form table on Thursday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Nottingham Forest with very latest one listed first:

Tottenham 3 Forest 1

Forest 2 Everton 2

West Ham 4 Forest 0

Forest 1 Man City 1

Fulham 2 Forest 0

Forest 1 Leeds 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Food for thought.

As you can see, Newcastle United now only seventeenth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with six points from three draws, two defeats and just the one win. Four goals scored and seven conceded.

The half dozen games previous to this latest six match run, had seen 14 points picked up, the half dozen before that was 16 points. Hopefull this win over Wolves set to begin a similar type points return in the weeks ahead.

As for Forest, they are one of only three below Newcastle United in this Premier League form table, with five points from three defeats, two draws and one win.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 16 March 2023:

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table, in their last 15 PL matches Newcastle United have picked up 29 points.

In comparison, Forest have picked up 20 points in their last 15 PL games, nine points less than NUFC in the same period.

After this Forest match, Newcastle United then fly off to Dubai for warm weather training, before then a massive game on Sunday 2 April against Man U at St James’ Park.

