Premier League form table now updated – Food for thought

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having lost to Manchester City in their last PL match at The Etihad.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team now taking on Wolves at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Here is the Premier League form table on Wednesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Wolves with very latest one listed first:

Wolves 1 Tottenham 0

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Fulham 1 Wolves 1

Wolves 0 Bournemouth 1

Southampton 1 Wolves 2

Wolves 3 Liverpool 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Food for thought.

As you can see, Newcastle United now only fifteenth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with six points from three draws, two defeats and just the one win. Three goals scored and six conceded.

However, you also have to factor in the reality that the two defeats have been against the two form sides (Liverpool and Man City) in the top tier, plus neither game saw Newcastle deserve a two goal defeat based on the overall 90 minutes in each match.

As for Wolves, they are seventh in the Premier League form table with 10 points from three wins, one draw and two defeats.

Some big extremes, winning against Spurs and Liverpool at Molineux but also losing there to Bournemouth.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Wednesday 8 March 2023:

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table, in their last 17 PL matches Newcastle United have picked up 33 points.

In comparison, Wolves have picked up only 21 points in their last 17 PL games, 12 points less than NUFC in the same period.

After this Wolves match, Newcastle United then play Nottingham Forest away, Forest currently fourth bottom in this Premier League form table.

