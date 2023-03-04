News

Premier League form table now updated – Don’t be afraid to look

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having lost to Liverpool at St James’ Park in their last PL match.

Eddie Howe now taking his NUFC team to The Etihad, hopefully getting back to winning (or at least, not losing) ways.

Here is the Premier League form table on Saturday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Man City with very latest one listed first:

Bournemouth 1 Man City 4

Nottingham Forest 1 Man City 1

Arsenal 1 Man City 3

Man City 3 Aston Villa 1

Tottenham 1 Man City 0

Man City 3 Wolves 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now only thirteenth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with seven points from four draws, one defeat and the one win. Three goals scored and four conceded.

The very top end of this Premier League form table above sees today’s opponents Man City on 13 points.

However, no Premier League club is in outstanding form and indeed no team has won more than four of their last six games.

No need for any Newcastle United fans to be too afraid to look at this Premier League form table and indeed, if Newcastle United win today at The Etihad, they would have nine points from their last six and be only one point behind Man City (who would have ten points from six) who are currently top.

A big well done to Thomas Frank with Brentford (12 points) once again, who are second top in this form table. The Bees the only PL club not to lose any of their last six league matches.

Newcastle then one of only five other PL clubs to have lost just one of their last six Premier League matches.

Worth noting as well that Man City have conceded in each of their last five PL matches and in those five have lost to Tottenham and only drew against Forest (late Chris Wood leveller).

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Saturday 4 March 2023:

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table, in their last 16 PL matches Newcastle United have picked up 33 points.

In comparison, Man City have picked up 32 points in their last 16 PL games, one point LESS than NUFC in the same period.

