News

Premier League form table now updated ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester United – Interesting

Ahead of the upcoming weekend of matches after the international break, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having won against Nottingham Forest in their last PL match at The City Ground.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team now taking on Manchester United on Sunday at St James’ Park..

Here is the Premier League form table on Tuesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Man Utd with very latest one listed first:

Man U 0 Southampton 0

Liverpool 7 Man U 0

Man U 3 Leicester 0

Leeds 0 Man U 2

Man U 2 Leeds 2

Man U 2 Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now twelfth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats. Six goals scored and eight conceded.

In comparison, Man U are fifth in the PL form table with 11 points from three wins, two draws and one defeat.

A couple of things worth pointing out though.

These past six games have included Man U playing five teams fighting relegation, four of those five at home. Whilst the game that wasn’t against a relegation struggler, saw them hammered 7-0 at Anfield.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Tuesday 28 March 2023:

A massive match on Sunday and if Newcastle United win, then they would go above Man U in the Premier League form table AND most importantly, go up to third and above them in the full Premier League table as well.

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table, since the 0-0 draw between the two clubs at Old Trafford back in October 2022…

In their 16 PL matches since then, Newcastle United have picked up 32 points, averaging 2.00 points per game.

In comparison, Man U have played 17 PL games since then and picked up 34 points, also averaging exactly 2.00 points per match following on from that Old Trafford match.

Obviously, if you then look at the very recent form, Newcastle United back in their stride with good performances and deserved wins over Wolves and Forest in their last two PL matches.

Whilst in comparison, Man U having that shocking seven goal collapse at Anfield and then lucky to get a draw against rock bottom Southampton.

(If anybody is having problems loading the comments section on their device. This is probably due to an issue with cookies / cache, Disqus have reported that since their last software update some users are having issues. Below is a link to Disqus help which explains what you need to do to resolve the issue.

https://help.disqus.com/en/articles/1717062-why-isn-t-the-comment-box-loading)

