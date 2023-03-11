Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Could be proving pivotal for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

They could be proving pivotal for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his players facing Wolves on Sunday at 4.30pm, the other 18 PL clubs playing in the nine Premier League fixtures before then.

This is how the Premier League table looks on this Saturday morning:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures…

It is one of those rare weekends when the Premier League fixtures have kept apart all of the clubs with any kind of realistic aspirations towards the top end of things.

The Premier League has basically split into two.

Palace are on 27 points in twelfth and from that club downwards, you have nine PL clubs fighting relegation.

Then from Villa on 34 points in eleventh, upwards you have the eleven clubs who stand any chance of filling the European spots.

From a purely Newcastle United finishing as high as possible, these next nine Premier League fixtures clearly have a preferred winner and loser, or at worst a draw.

It all kicks off at 12.30pm today, Bournemouth getting a win against Liverpool would be the perfect start to the weekend.

