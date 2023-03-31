News

Premier League clubs biggest losses – Chelsea way out in front but North East rivals help make up top 8

Premier League clubs losing money is nothing new.

It varies from season to season, but in the pursuit of success and/or the desperation not to be relegated, every year there are sizeable losses recorded for a number of Premier League clubs.

How about though in the entire history of the Premier League era?

How much in total have some clubs lost?

When it comes to football finance expertise, Kieran Maguire is one of the main men.

He has done some adding up, looking at those who have been Premier League clubs during these last few decades, finding out the top ten loss makers in that time.

Kieran declaring ‘Chelsea become the first club in Premier League history to rack up £1 billion in pre tax losses over the period of the competition’ after producing the following table:

Chelsea having lost a staggering total of £1.043bn during the Premier League era, with Man City a clear second with losses of £714m.

Interesting (especially for Newcastle United fans!) to see the North East represented so well, with…Sunderland (losses of £211m) and Middlesbrough (£148m) amongst the top eight loss makers in the Premier League era.

