Opinion

Premier League big six sure to get stronger at Newcastle United expense – Two major flaws

The Premier League big six aren’t liking this.

No wonder they tried to steal football twice, so far…

There was the Premier League big six attempted power grab, where they attempted to award themselves extra future voting power, which if they’d succeeded, would have meant that all important decisions in the years to come, especially when it came to the top tier clubs sharing the cash out…could / would have seen them able to get decisions through, even if a majority of the 20 PL clubs voted against.

When that ploy didn’t succeed, the Premier League big six and their continental collaborators then tried to force through a European Super League, which would have seen them not even having to qualify for the new premium European competition.

Thankfully thwarted again, due to the public backlash that ensued.

Having failed in these attempts, now the Premier League big six are having to simply try and compete against new rivals on the pitch and…they don’t like it.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Monday morning:

As you can see, Newcastle United threatening to upset the Premier League big six applecart, with also the likes of Brighton, Brentford and Fulham a danger to the established order this season.

I have found the media narrative amusing where Newcastle United (along with others) and the Premier League big six are concerned.

So many journalists pushing this idea that this season could be a once only chance for Newcastle United to make the big breakthrough.

The theory goes that those Premier League big six whose standards have fallen this season, are guaranteed to be far stronger next season and thus leave Newcastle United with minimal, if any, chance of making the big top four breakthrough,, unless they do it this time.

There are two major / fatal flaws in this argument so far as I can see, which I will explain below.

Before I get to those explanations, this is the record of the current top half Premier League clubs (Fulham excluded as they were in the Championship last season) going back to mid-January 2022, these past 14 months and 44 PL games:

Man City – Played 44 Won 31 Drawn 8 Lost 5 Points 101

Arsenal – Played 44 Won 32 Drawn 3 Lost 9 Points 99

Liverpool – Played 44 Won 28 Drawn 8 Lost 8 Points 92

Newcastle United – Played 44 Won 24 Drawn 12 Lost 8 Points 84

Tottenham – Played 44 Won 26 Drawn 6 Lost 12 Points 84

Man U – Played 44 Won 22 Drawn 10 Lost 12 Points 76

Chelsea – Played 44 Won 19 Drawn 12 Lost 13 Points 69

Brighton – Played 44 Won 18 Drawn 12 Lost 14 Points 66

Brentford – Played 44 Won 17 Drawn 14 Lost 13 Points 65

As you can above, what has been happening at Newcastle United is not a very recent thing, it is over fourteen months now and 44 games is pretty much a full season and a quarter of form to analyse, compared to the established Premier League big six and others.

These stats above have only allowed Eddie Howe nine Premier League games and two months at NUFC to get his feet under the table, the NUFC Head Coach having now been in charge for a total of 53 PL matches at St James’ Park.

Back in mid-January 2022, Eddie Howe was very much reliant on the players he had inherited, even now in the present day, Friday’s win at Forest saw thirteen of the twenty man matchday squad having been players who were at SJP before Howe arrived.

Not only have Newcastle United done far better than Man U and Chelsea these past 14 months and matched Tottenham, as well as closing the gap on the other three to varying degrees, Eddie Howe has done it with mainly players inherited and making them better, producing a team that is arguably far better than its parts.

This idea that established Premier League big six clubs / teams will automatically be far stronger next season than this, make far more progress / improvement than Newcastle United, why should that be the case.

Maybe that will happen BUT for me, at least as likely to go the other way.

Newcastle United are surely the ones who are most guaranteed to get stronger, as clearly the quality and depth of this NUFC squad is far less / weaker than those Premier League big six ones, who have had the benefit of so man years of investment, whilst Newcastle stagnated under Mike Ashley and he was set to take us into the Championship for a third time in 12 attempts.

Around two thirds of the money spent on new signings since Eddie Howe and the new owners arrived, has gone on just three players. We have all seen just how much quality Sven Botman, Bruno and Alexander Isak all have, however, reality is that between then they have still only started 61 Premier League matches between them and are simply going to get better and better.

Just imagine this summer if Eddie Howe brings in another three of their calibre and Anthony Gordon proves to be something approaching their level as well?

Newcastle United already have the best goalkeeper and right-back in the Premier League this season, Fabian Schar has been excellent, hard working Miggy finding the route to goal, Joelinton looking a real quality midfielder, with others such as Dan Burn, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff all putting in huge contributions. Add in the emerging Elliot Anderson, ASM and Martin Dubravka as back up keeper, Newcastle United are in danger of putting a real proper squad together.

Newcastle United are not just for this season, they are for life.

Eddie Howe and the owners have now helped put our club once again on a competitive footing.

A message to the established (soon to be outdated term, if it isn’t already….) Premier League big six, things are never going to be the same again.

