Premier League big six now running scared of Newcastle United – Latest data analysis update

The Premier League big six have had it far too easy, for far too long.

Not exactly breaking news…

However, it is easy to not truly appreciate just how EASY they have had it.

These are the clubs who have qualified each time for the following season’s Champions League, ever since four (or more!) Premier League clubs could qualify.

2021/22

Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham

2020/21

Man City, Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea

2019/20

Liverpool, Man City, Man U, Chelsea

2018/19

Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham

2017/18

Man City, Man U, Tottenham, Liverpool

2016/17

Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Man U

2015/16

Leicester, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City

2014/15

Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Man U

2013/14

Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

2012/13

Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal

2011/12

Man City, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea

2010/11

Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City

2009/10

Chelsea, Man U, Arsenal, Tottenham

2008/09

Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

2007/08

Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool

2006/07

Man U, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal

2005/06

Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool, Arsenal

2004/05

Chelsea, Arsenal, Man U, Everton, Liverpool

2003/04

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool

2002/03

Man U, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea

2001/02

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man U, Newcastle

Rounding up these 21 years of qualifying for the Champions League, this is the leaderboard during that time:

18 Chelsea

17 Man U

15 Arsenal

14 Liverpool

12 Man City

6 Tottenham

2 Newcastle United

1 Leicester

1 Everton

Absolutely crazy / horrific isn’t it.

The Premier League big six totally, completely dominant.

If you take it to the last 19 years, taking out the NUFC qualifying under Sir Bobby, the Premier League big six have filled 76 of the 78 qualifying places (including those qualifying by winning the Champions League and/or Europa League).

If you take it to the last 17 years, taking out that one Everton appearance, the Premier League big six have filled 68 of the 69 qualifying places (including etc etc).

Yes, these last 17 years, if Leicester City hadn’t had that most unlikely of seasons, no other club other than the Premier League big six would have qualified for the Champions League.

No wonder they are a ‘little’ worried by Newcastle United.

A football club that is now owned by a consortium that includes the Saudi Arabia PIF and the richest family in the UK.

No wonder the Premier League big six did everything they could to keep Mike Ashley at St James’ Park and prevent the takeover going through.

Now wonder the Premier League big six attempted that power grab, where they tried to award themselves extra future voting power, which if they’d succeeded, would have meant that all important decisions in the years to come, especially when it came to the top tier clubs sharing the cash out…could / would have seen them able to get decisions through, even if a majority of the 20 PL clubs voted against.

No wonder the Premier League big six and their continental collaborators then tried to force through a European Super League, which would have seen them not even having to qualify for the new premium European competition.

Maybe the most terrifying thing of all for the Premier League big six though, is that the financial power that is now behind Newcastle United hasn’t even really started to power up and yet, NUFC are already at this point, now one of the quartet of favourites to get a place in the Premier League top four this season. This season Chelsea have spent ridiculous money, the likes that has never been seen before by a Premier League club in one season, Man U, West Ham, Leeds and Arsenal have all spent more than NUFC. Tottenham and Wolves at least around the same ballpark figure as Newcastle United, if not more.

The Premier League big six forlornly looking on and wondering what kind of Wizardry that Eddie Howe is using.

Newcastle United one of the four favourites to finish top four, with less than a third of the season to go, yet doing it with the likes of Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and others on the pitch.

No disrespect to any of these Newcastle United players, they have all contributed this season in a positive fashion.

However, the Premier League big six no doubt wondering just what might be confronting them once Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have another half dozen new signings added, of the standard of Isak, Botman and Bruno! Add in England’s Pope and Trippier, the newly discovered Joelinton, the allowed to shine again Fabian Schar, plus others who may be playing now but will see themselves under massive pressure for their places in the squad, never mind the team, in the not too distant future.

Newcastle United are coming for them and the Premier League big six don’t like it one bit.

