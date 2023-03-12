Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves – Three changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Wolves.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to bounce back from consecutive Premier League defeats, the first time that has happened in ten months.

In the Premier League, Newcastle looking to pick up their first win since exactly eight weeks ago today, when Alexander Isak came off the bench and scored that late goal against Fulham on Sunday 15 January.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Wolves to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Man City:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

There will be at least one change with Joelinton suspended these next two games.

Emil Krafth injured and Ryan Fraser sent to train with the Under 21s. Eddie Howe revealing on Friday that Harrison Ashby is currently out with a hamstring injury.

The good news was that the Head Coach indicated that both Fabian Schar and Bruno will be available.

Whilst as for Alexander Isak, Eddie Howe said that the striker is getting closer and closer to full fitness but isn’t yet at a stage where he could play a full 90 minutes on a regular basis. Whether Isak is capable or not of playing 90 minutes today, with five subs able to be used, that definitely doesn’t rule out the possibility of the Sweden international starting.

Isak actually started in the last home match against Liverpool, as did Elliot Anderson.

So then, what about this Newcastle v Wolves team this afternoon?

Nick Pope might have saved only one of the three shots Man City had on target last weekend but he had little chance with either Foden’s deflected effort, nor Silva’s strike.

Only 17 goals conceded in 24 PL games so far, the next lowest Premier League club has conceded 25.

So Nick Pope will start but what about the back four?

I am guessing most Newcastle fans wondering if there might be one or two changes in the defence.

Kieran Trippier has came in for a fair few negatives comments over recent matches but I think that has been way over the top. Maybe not reaching the heights of earlier in the season but still doing ok in defence and going forward. I think there has to be maybe be more variation with set-pieces / deliveries into the box, but to claim the quality has completely disappeared, is a bit of a joke. Against both Liverpool and Man U, Trippier put perfect crosses onto Dan Burn’s head only six or seven yards out, the defending hitting the scousers’ bar and then somehow missing the target at Wembley.

Plus of course, no obvious right-back replacement anyway.

To play alongside Sven Botman though, is an interesting one. Concussion protocols meant Schar couldn’t play against Man City and Lascelles came in and did ok defensively against Haaland and friends. However, the Swiss defender gives NUFC far more scope to play the ball out of defence, or carry it forward himself. Plus of course, playing regularly with Botman they have proved a quality partnership. For me, I think Eddie Howe brings Schar back in.

Dan Burn is another who has been questioned a bit recently, which I think has also been a bit overblown when it comes to criticising his form. I don’t see him getting pulled out of the team today. Great to have Matt Targett back fit again and I think he will be getting starts again this season, not today though in my opinion.

Sean Longstaff and Bruno will play, whilst with Joelinton suspended, you imagine Joe Willock is all but certain to come in and start as well.

Up front, no certainty either, just like the defence.

Many fans with different opinions and at least the good thing now is that Eddie Howe has got a choice to make with a number of options.

Guessing a case can be made for any of Wilson, Isak, Gordon, Almiron, ASM, Murphy and Anderson, to varying degrees.

The consensus certainly appears to be amongst fans for Isak to start ahead of Wilson, I have a feeling that will be the case. Wilson on hand as an impact sub.

I thought Gordon did ok against Man City and I can see him staying in the team.

Almiron has been questioned as well by plenty of fans in terms of keeping his place but I think Eddie Howe very reluctant to split up that Trippier / Almiron partnership on the right.

Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

So my predicted team has three changes from last weekend’s defeat to Man City, with Willock, Schar and Isak, in for Joelinton, Lascelles and Wilson.

