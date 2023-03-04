Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City – Four changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Manchester City.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats, the first time that has happened in ten months.

In the Premier League, Newcastle are unbeaten in eight away matches and if that stretches to nine, I don’t think many NUFC fans will be complaining, even if ‘only’ a draw.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Manchester City to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Man U:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, ASM, Almiron, Wilson

I don’t think either of these last two games / defeats have been poor performances, just a poor twelve minute period against Liverpool and two goals in six minutes against Man U, deciding the two games.

Not saying Newcastle were great in this pair of matches but certainly not as bad a some NUFC fans and journalists are making out.

Nevertheless, I do think Eddie Howe will shake things up and go with a bit of a different Newcastle team v Manchester City.

The NUFC Head Coach seemingly set to have his strongest ever NUFC squad to choose from, looking like only Emil Krafth definitely not available.

Karius did well against Man U but main man Nick Pope will return after suspension.

As for the back four, I think same as usual.

I think Matt Targett will be getting starts again before the end of the season but for me, little / zero chance of Eddie Howe changing his defence unless forced to, up against the reigning champions.

Further forward, I see another three changes.

Great to hear Eddie Howe confirm Bruno can play today and he and Joelinton will be key this afternoon, if Newcastle United are to get a positive result.

I think ASM nailed on to start as well.

He was Newcastle’s best player first half at Wembley and then was left with little space to run into when second-half Man U went so deep and packed the defence. Plus, he was the best player on the pitch in the 3-3 against Man City in August (2022), Eddie Howe hoping for more of the same today.

As for the other three places, I see a new trio coming in.

Maybe all three needing a rest / refresh, Callum Wilson especially, with Almiron and Longstaff also set to drop to the bench for me.

Isak is my prediction to lead the line, with Willock and Gordon also set to come into the starting eleven, if I’m proved correct…

Predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, ASM, Gordon, Isak

So my predicted team has four changes from last Sunday’s defeat to Man U, with Pope, Willock, Gordon and Isak, in for Karius, Longstaff, Almiron and Wilson

