Positive for Eddie Howe as Newcastle United fringe pair put in very good international displays

Eddie Howe will have been pleased to see a couple of Newcastle United fringe players getting valuable game time on Thursday night.

Former Newcastle United striker Michael O’Neill getting his second spell in charge of Northern Ireland off to a winning start.

Meanwhile, Martin Dubravka was also getting some valuable time on the pitch.

The back-up Newcastle keeper can be happy with his own performance, keeping a clean sheet. Although Slovakia disappointed not to have won at home against Luxembourg.

You never know who might be needed in these final nine weeks of Newcastle United’s season, so Eddie Howe will be pleased to see fringe players such as Lewis and Dubravka getting minutes on the pitch and putting in very good performances.

Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier an 81st minute sub for Phil Foden after Luke Shaw got himself sent off. The NUFC defender coming on with England 2-1 up in Naples, helping secure that 2-1 win against Italy that included six minutes of added time.

Thursday 23 March

Italy 1 England 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Kieran Trippier an 81st minute sub, coming on for Phil Foden directly after Luke Shaw was sent off with England leading 2-1 at the time.

The Newcastle United defender helping to get England over the line in a match that they threatened to throw away, when in reality they should have had it sewn up with Rice and Kane goals before half-time.

Poor defending by Harry Maguire allowing Italy to pull it back to 2-1 in the 56th minute.

San Marino 0 N Ireland 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Jamal Lewis starting the match and putting in a very decent performance, albeit against poor opponents. The Newcastle United defender topping his display off with an excellent cross for Dion Charles to score his and Northern Ireland’s second goal. Jamal Lewis subbed off on 74 minutes and replaced by former NUFC defender Shane Ferguson.

Slovakia 0 Luxembourg 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Martin Dubravka starting and playing the full match, keeping a clean sheet in a match that Slovakia could and should have won.

Friday 24 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

France v Holland (Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in Monday’s game against Gibraltar) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Belgium (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 26 March

England v Ukraine (Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier

N Ireland v Finland (Jamal Lewis) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Monday 27 March

Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in this game against Gibraltar) Euros Qualifier

Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 28 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

