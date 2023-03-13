Opinion

Play Poker with Eddie Howe? I don’t think so

In the days leading up to this Wolves match, like many others I was literally screaming for Eddie Howe to start Alexander Isak in place of the clearly knackered Callum Wilson.

I was in such a state that I have to admit that I was cursing Wor Eddie, for not even suggesting that Isak would be starting and was ready for another dull and underachieving draw.

Then, on these hallowed black and white pages just before kick-off, I nearly fell off my chair on reading the news that our Swedish was starting. I was also concerned over how we’d cope without Joelinton for two games.

So when Isak scored I nearly spat out my beer.

Now the point I am making, is that when the pressure is on, Eddie Howe plays those cards so close to his chest that they are embedded in his lungs when it comes to pre-match press conferences.

That is his right as our Head Coach…but can you grasp the shock of his starting line-up, not only to Wolves but to us as Newcastle United fans as well.

As an immense Jacob Murphy fan I was pleasantly surprised to see him picked over Miggy.

Then I was mesmerised by the budding duo of ASM and Isak, which had obviously been worked on at Benton all week.

Sunday’s game was the dress rehearsal for the hopeful spreading of Manure on The Holy Ground and the felling of Forest.

I hope Eddie’s ace in the hole for the next match is the return of Targett at left back.

We now have our hunger emerging, confidence levels are building and those dull draws and defeats are hopefully consigned to history.

I have this vision of regular Poker games after training sessions at Benton, when Eddie Howe wins a day’s wages off our squad and fires them up for the next match!

Eddie Howe’s Black And White Army.

HTL!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

