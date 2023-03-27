News

Perfect Kieran Trippier international outcome for Newcastle United

With Callum Wilson not included and Nick Pope pulling out to look after a minor injury, Kieran Trippier was the only one of the Newcastle United Qatar World Cup trio remaining in Gareth Southgate’s March 2023 squad.

Sunday saw England take on Ukraine.

A regulation win with goals from Kane and Saka led to a predictable 2-0 victory at Wembley.

From a Newcastle United perspective, a perfect outcome as well on Sunday and indeed the England get together overall.

With such a crucial eight weeks and twelve matches coming up, Kieran Trippier a massive player for Newcastle United.

Newcastle fans proud to see their (acting…) captain called up by England BUT equally relieved to see him remain an unused sub on Sunday.

With Kieran Trippier coming off the bench with nine minutes remaining against Italy on Thursday and then no action at all at Wembley, a perfect NUFC scenario with no chance of fatigue and no injury worries whilst playing for his country.

Elsewhere on Sunday, great to see a couple of Newcastle United fringe players getting more international time on the pitch.

Martin Dubravka kept his second clean sheet of this international get together, Slovakia winning their Euro 2024 group qualifying game 2-0 at home to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lewis got his second start in recent days, playing the full 90 minutes as a left wing-back. However, Northern Ireland losing their group match 1-0 at home to Finland.

Thursday 23 March

Italy 1 England 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Kieran Trippier an 81st minute sub, coming on for Phil Foden directly after Luke Shaw was sent off with England leading 2-1 at the time.

The Newcastle United defender helping to get England over the line in a match that they threatened to throw away, when in reality they should have had it sewn up with Rice and Kane goals before half-time.

Poor defending by Harry Maguire allowing Italy to pull it back to 2-1 in the 56th minute.

San Marino 0 N Ireland 2 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Jamal Lewis starting the match and putting in a very decent performance, albeit against poor opponents. The Newcastle United defender topping his display off with an excellent cross for Dion Charles to score his and Northern Ireland’s second goal. Jamal Lewis subbed off on 74 minutes and replaced by former NUFC defender Shane Ferguson.

Slovakia 0 Luxembourg 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Martin Dubravka starting and playing the full match, keeping a clean sheet in a match that Slovakia could and should have won.

Friday 24 March

Australia 3 Ecuador 1 Friendly

Garang Kuol introduced in the 78th minute off the bench with the score at 2-1.

The 18 year old Newcastle striker only taking six minutes to make it 3-1, with a left foot finish.

A special moment, his first ever international senior goal (watch it HERE) for Australia.

France 4 Holland 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in Monday’s game against Gibraltar.

Sweden 0 Belgium 3 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

A nightmare night for Alexander Isak and his international teammates. The Newcastle United striker starved of service and only one blocked shot in the second half to show for his efforts, as at the back the Sweden defence had a shocker. Lukaku scoring a hat-trick and Isak replaced by Ibrahimovic in the 73rd minute.

Sunday 26 March

England 2 Ukraine 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

First half goals from Kane and Saka sealed the win, Kieran Trippier sitting out the 90 minutes as an unused sub.

N Ireland 0 Finland 1 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Jamal Lewis playing the full 90 minutes but Northern Ireland falling to a 28th minute Kallman goal.

Slovakia 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 (Euro 2024 Group Qualifier)

Another clean sheet for the Newcastle United keeper, as Martin Dubravka helped his country to three points.

Monday 27 March

Holland v Gibraltar (Sven Botman and four other players left the Dutch squad on Thursday due to contracting a virus but Ronald Koeman says it is possible one or more of them could potentially return in time to be involved in this game against Gibraltar) -Euros Qualifier.

Sweden v Azerbaijan (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 28 March

Australia v Ecuador (Garang Kuol) Friendly

