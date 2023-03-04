News

Pep Guardiola names the Newcastle United player that concerns him and analyses previous encounter

Pep Guardiola faces Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team today at 12.30pm.

The Man City boss desperately needing the win to close within two points of the top, before Arsenal are then home at 3pm and very much expected to defeat Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola has been talking ahead of today’s game and looking back at the earlier encounter this season, the problems Man City faced and which Newcastle player in particular caused them problems…

Pep Guardiola reflects on Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 back in August 2022 at St James’ Park:

“We didn’t find the space.

“Allan Saint-Maximin dropped us back.

“He has that ability to take the ball to use the counter-attack to drive the ball.

“If you cannot win that duel you have to defend 40 metres further back.

“We are not a team that concedes too many counter-attacks.

“We try to play with proper strikers like Erling or Julian, before sometimes it would be Gabriel who would drop.

“This game was Allan Saint-Maximin or Almiron or Joelinton – they have players who can run 40 metres with the ball.

“When that happens, you have to defend.

“We saw it in the first 10 minutes against Bristol City on our right side.

“We normally concede because we lose easy balls and in that aspect we have to improve.”

Allan Saint-Maximin was superb that day at St James’ Park.

Man of the match and making all three Newcastle United goals, two official assists and then the superb run that ended with a cynical foul (and booking for Stones) just outside the Man City box, Kieran Trippier doing the rest with a class free-kick strike.

More of the same needed today from Newcastle United, especially ASM.

