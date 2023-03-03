News

Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City fitness and availability update ahead of facing Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media on Friday afternoon.

The Manchester City boss meeting journalists ahead of facing Newcastle United on Saturday.

The game at The Etihad seeing Pep Guardiola looking to close to within two points of leaders Arsenal, whilst Eddie Howe knowing that an away victory would take Newcastle United to within a point of fourth placed Tottenham and NUFC a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola asked about Stones, Laporte and Ortega availability:

“They have all trained the last few days, they feel much better.”

Pep Guardiola on Newcastle United:

“They have not been at the top a long time, always you think they need time…

“But they have done exceptional recruitment.

“They have signed experienced players, exactly what they need.

“They have a manager with huge quality.

“Maybe they were a surprise…but not any more.

“I think they will stay there.

“Eddie Howe is doing an incredible job.

“Happened last season and this season a(nother) step forward.

“Newcastle are here to stay.

“I saw the final against Manchester United and what they have done all season, one of the toughest opponents we have to the end of season.

“The mentality, transitions, threats, one of the best teams.

“That is why they are there.

“It (losing to Man U at Wembley) is a motivation.

“Next season they have to equal what they have done so far.

“To try to stay for a long time, they have to increase their standard every season.

“That is the big target when you arrive in a final against Manchester United, it gives you motivation for the future.”

