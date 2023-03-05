News

Pep Guardiola explains where Newcastle United are at

Pep Guardiola is looking to make it five Premier League titles in six years.

Ahead of Saturday, the Manchester City boss was at pains to make clear that he thought this game at the Etihad would be a tough one.

The final scoreline read Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0, a very valuable and indeed essential three points, as later on Saturday afternoon Arsenal came back from two goals down to win against Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola was very happy with his side’s win BUT was also very keen to praise his opponents.

The Manchester City giving a very honest appraisal of Newcastle United and where exactly NUFC are now at, in their upward trajectory, despite these recent defeats.

Pep Guardiola talking about Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0:

“Newcastle United are an exceptional team.

“We started so-so and after we got the goal that helped us, with a brilliant action from Phil [Foden].

“We were a little bit lucky with the deflection [off Sven Botman] but he [Foden] was aggressive like he always has been.

“We missed that a little bit this season, it doesn’t matter what happened, I’ll go at you. When that happens, a deflection will come for your side.

“We played a really good first half, the second we started really well, then they [Newcastle] had the momentum and then we break the game – up and down.

“That is why we decided to bring on Bernardo because he helps us to make possessions longer. We needed to keep the ball and that is part of his intuition, to take the ball in the middle.

“To always take the ball between the legs, he has this incredible ability. We won the game, we didn’t suffer much at the end.

“An incredible result for us because it was a tricky game.

“Newcastle’s threat is not a surprise.

“There is a reason why they were in the Carabao Cup final and for a lot of minutes they were better than [Man] United.

“This team [Newcastle United] and this club in the next few years will be a threat for the title.”

“He [Erling Haaland] made a brilliant assist and fought a lot.

“He is a guy that after the game goes in the locker room and if we won and he didn’t score he’s incredibly happy.

“Look at the way he celebrated the goal from Bernardo.

“When you see the body language of these kind of things you realise this guy is involved.

“Of course, he wants to score goals and will score more but he wants to win. We won the game and still we are there.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)

Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

