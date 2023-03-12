Opinion

Paul Merson talking about Newcastle United situation – This is really decent…no, honestly

Paul Merson talking about Newcastle United.

The former Middlesbrough and Walsall player giving his verdict on what the situation is at St James’ Park.

Paul Merson analysing how things stand ahead of the Newcastle v Wolves match this afternoon.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premier League matches to Sportskeeda:

“This [Wolves at home] is a huge game for Newcastle United.

“They’ve lost three on the trot and are winless in their last five.

“Newcastle United are struggling at the moment and are just two points ahead of Fulham and three points ahead of Brighton.

If Brighton, Brentford and Fulham finish over them, all the good work they’ve done would have gone to waste.

“It’s alright if you keep winning even if you’re not scoring too many goals.

“But if the results aren’t going your way and you’re not scoring goals, then that becomes a major problem.

“They need to win this one.

“If they win this game, they are back in the top-four race.

“The problem for Eddie Howe right now is that they just don’t have a reliable goalscorer. Callum Wilson has gone off the boil.

“Wolves have been difficult to beat under Julen Lopetegui and they no longer get hammered.

“They’ve done an unbelievable job in landing Lopetegui. He is a top-tier manager.

“Wolves are a good team and they shouldn’t be where they are in the table.

“They have good players and they are a difficult team to beat.

“It’s not going to be an easy game for Newcastle United but I still expect them to get the win here.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers”

My take on all the above is…

For a change, I don’t see anything much to disagree with from Paul Merson, if at all.

Wolves have got some good players but only picked up 10 points from their first 15 Premier League matches.

It was a bit of a coup for the West Midlands club to then bring in the former Spain and Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui picking up 17 points in his 11 PL matches so far.

That is the same as Eddie Howe and Newcastle have picked up in their last 11 PL games, although at the same time they had the distraction of the League Cup. During the timeframe of these last 11 PL matches, as well as picking up 17 points, Newcastle also won five out of six matches in the League Cup.

Of course, that League Cup distraction is no longer there and Eddie Howe and his players now have sole focus on these remaining 14 Premier League matches, starting with Wolves this afternoon.

No Premier League club has had less total goals (for and against) in their matches so far, than Newcastle United and Wolves –

54 Wolves (Scored 19 and conceded 35)

52 Newcastle United (Scored 35 and conceded 17)

Newcastle United though with a goal difference 34 better than Wolves, Eddie Howe’s team +18 and Lopetegui’s -16.

Paul Merson predicting a 1-0 win over Wolves is therefore no surprise and Newcastle United fans would happily take that. or indeed any winning scoreline.

Wolves have only scored nine goals in thirteen Premier League away matches and only won two of the 13, away at fellow relegation strugglers Everton and Southampton.

If Newcastle United can find a goal or two (or more…) from somewhere this afternoon, then every chance that Nick Pope can make it 13 clean sheets in 25 Premier League matches, to deliver the essential NUFC win.

With Liverpool and Brentford losing and Brighton only drawing after twice leading at Leeds, the results overall were decent for Newcastle on Saturday, although Chelsea and Spurs both won.

The updated Premier League table this Sunday morning:

Three points today, as Paul Merson predicts, and Newcastle United are back up and running.

