Patrick Vieira sacked – Crystal Palace official announcement

Patrick Vieira has been sacked.

An official announcement on Friday morning revealing the news.

Crystal Palace have lost their last three Premier League games all by a 1-0 scoreline and drew five of the previous six, including 0-0 at home to Newcastle United.

Only five points from the last possible thirty three seeing Patrick Vieira get the push.

This is how the current Premier League table looks on Friday morning:

Crystal Palace are twelfth in the table but only three points above the relegation zone and only five points above rock bottom Southampton.

On Sunday they are away to league leaders Arsenal.

Crystal Palace official announcement – 17 March 2023:

‘Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager.

Three members of Patrick’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Saïd Aïgoun – have also left the club.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

“We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures.”

The process to appoint a new manager is underway, and we will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach.’

This is already the tenth Premier League manager of the season to leave their job.

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

On 7 November 2022 it was Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl parting company.

Frank Lampard left Everton on 23 January 2023.

Followed by Jesse Marsch exiting Leeds United on 6 February 2023.

Nathan Jones left Southampton on 12 February 2023, lasting only three months, sacked 12 days after Eddie Howe’s team had made it two Carabao Cup wins in the semi-final home and away legs.

Now 17 March (St Patrick’s Day…), Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira parting company.

