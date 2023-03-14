Opinion

One of the Mackems worriedly whispered “Paul Bracewell has signed for the Mags”

I was having my breakfast in a hotel in Dyce, whilst waiting to go offshore in the summer of 1992.

It was then that a Sunderland supporter I knew (Tommy), whispered across a couple of tables…”Paul Bracewell has signed for the Mags.”

This was the mackems’ recent FA Cup Final captain Paul Bracewell.

Kevin Keegan and Terry McDermott had only just finally committed themselves to Newcastle United, having successfully saved the club from being relegated to the third tier of English football in our centenary year.

If that hadn’t have been a big enough kick in the ‘Henry Halls’ for the mackems, I could tell by the tone of old Tommy’s voice that this news about Bracewell had came as a massive shock.

From the ashes of near disaster, King Kev was embarking on a rebuild at St James’ Park, and the first thing he had done was to go out and nab our fiercest rivals’ best player.

Paul Bracewell had previously played for Sunderland under Alan Durban, before a move to Everton where he became a star in the famous 1980s toffees midfield, alongside Trevor Steven, Peter Reid and Kevin Sheedy.

A serious injury at St James’ Park (when Bracewell made an ill-judged challenge on Toon warrior Billy Whitehurst) then stalled his career.

He eventually moved back to Sunderland to pick up the pieces of what had been a promising career, at both club and international level.

After contractual issues at Roker Park, Paul Bracewell didn’t have any reservations about joining the Kevin Keegan revolution that was about to explode on Tyneside.

Other astute signings like John Beresford and another former Sunderland Cup Final captain, Barry Venison, were added that pre-season.

Our first game of the glorious 1992/93 season was against Southend United at St James’ Park and if any of the Toon faithful had initial doubts about the signing of Paul Bracewell, they were quickly dispelled, when ‘Brace’ marked his debut with a raker from outside the box.

Paul Bracewell and Newcastle United cult hero Liam O’Brien had a ‘battle royale’ for the number 4 jersey throughout the season, and Newcastle United went on to be crowned First Division Champions.

Paul Bracewell cemented his anchor man position in the Newcastle United midfield in our first season in the Premier League.

This was before another injury setback, gave his old Sunderland mate Barry Venison the opportunity to step into the midfield breach.

Venison’s fine form was soon rewarded with an England call-up and this proved to be the beginning of the end for Paul Bracewell’s spell on Tyneside.

He decided to drop down a division to prolong his playing career, signing on at Sunderland for a third time.

The signing of Paul Bracewell in 1992 was a fine piece of business and he will be remembered for always being 100% committed to Keegan’s fledgling Entertainers.

