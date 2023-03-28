News

Official Newcastle United training update – Positive clues to availability v Manchester United

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Manchester United.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Tuesday’s training and the following 14 first team players from what we could see:

Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

Great to see Sven Botman training after having had a ‘virus’ and pulling out of the Netherlands squad, the Dutch media claiming it was food poisoning via a chicken curry served to some of the Dutch squad, which saw five players in total affected.

Kieran Trippier back training already after England completed their games on Sunday, whilst Joelinton back after his suspension, both he and Bruno having spent some time away with their families during this international break.

A good sign that Callum Wilson can be seen training as well, hopefully this break with no matches giving him a chance to get back to something close to full fitness.

In the text that the club released by the club to go with Newcastle United training photos, it included:

‘Most of those called up by their countries, including England’s Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope, were back with the rest of the Magpies’ squad after their international commitments, while Alexander Isak is on his way back after featuring for Sweden over the past fortnight.

Also among those getting ready for the visit of the Red Devils was centre back Sven Botman, who missed out on a full debut for the Netherlands with illness recently.’

No goalkeepers could be seen in the training photo but reassuring to hear the club confirm that Nick Pope is with the group, having pulled out of the England squad as a precaution due to having been carrying a minor injury. Presumably Dubravka (he played his second of two international games on Sunday), Karius and Gillespie also ok.

Those not seen…

Alexander Isak, Jamal Lewis – Both of them have started two international matches, so no surprise they weren’t back training yet, especially with Isak not playing his final game until last night.

Miguel Almiron is expected back from injury sometime in April.

No sign of Paul Dummett, the Geordie defender regularly missing from training photos this season, sometimes included in the matchday squad.

Emil Krafth not expected back from his August 2022 injury until next season.

Harrison Ashby had been out with a hamstring injury.

Fabian Schar, Matt Targett and Anthony Gordon also not included in the Newcastle United training photos released today. An exclusive from The Telegraph on Monday stated that Gordon was fine now and will be available for Sunday. Hopefully innocent explanations for the absence of these players.

As previously reported, Ryan Fraser is now training with the Under 21s, which would explain his absence. Whilst Emil Krafth remains out injured.

