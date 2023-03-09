Opinion

Official Newcastle United training update – Excellent news with clues to availability v Wolves

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Wolves.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 24 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

Excellent to see Bruno Guimaraes in training, after he appeared to potentially have an ankle issue again towards the end against Man City.

Also, having missed Man City due to concussion protocols (Man U match at Wembley), Fabian Schar also featuring heavily in these training images.

Fingers crossed, could be looking at pretty much a full squad to select from for Wolves and the following games.

Those not seen…

As previously reported, Ryan Fraser is now training with the Under 21s, which would explain his absence. Whilst Emil Krafth remains out injured.

January signing Harrison Ashby I couldn’t spot in the club’s official images but nobody expects him to be involved against Wolves on Sunday. Maybe training with the under 21s at the moment?

Anthony Gordon the only first team regular contender that appeared to be missing, hopefully just missed out of the images, or some other innocent (non-injury) explanation.

