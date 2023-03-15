News

Official Newcastle United training update – Clues to availability v Nottingham Forest

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Friday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Nottingham Forest.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 18 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock

Those not seen…

With Mark Gillespie the only goalkeeper shown in the club’s official images, no sign of Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka or Loris Karius. I can’t imagine this is anything to be concerned about, an innocent explanation rather than all three of the other keepers injured!

Of more concern is no sign of Callum Wilson. Eddie Howe said after Sunday’s match that the number nine hadn’t been able to train properly last week, so fingers crossed he can at least make the bench again.

Sean Longstaff doesn’t feature in the released images either, here’s hoping he is ok.

Especially with Joelinton already guaranteed to miss. He is suspended and can’t be seen in the club’s training photos, so maybe given a bit of time off with family ahead of the NUFC squad travelling to Dubai for a warm weather training camp after this Forest match.

Paul Dummett another one who can’t be seen, the Geordie left-back not though a first team contender as things currently stand, so less of a worry with him. Plus, Eddie Howe has Burn, Targett and Lewis as left-back options.

As previously reported, Ryan Fraser is now training with the Under 21s, which would explain his absence. Whilst Emil Krafth remains out injured.

Eddie Howe had already said he doesn’t expect to have Anthony Gordon back until after the international break, so no surprise he wasn’t to be seen.

Good to see January signing Harrison Ashby in the club’s official images, the right sided defender having recently been out with a hamstring problem.

A fair few Under 21s could be seen amongst the first team players, amongst them the likes of Lewis Miley and Rodrigo Vilca.

