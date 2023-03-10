News

Official Newcastle United injury update for Wolves – 2 fit to start, 1 ruled out, 1 not ready yet to play full game

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of Sunday’s game.

A massive match where Newcastle United need to get back to winning ways, if they are going to challenge for a top four spot.

Eddie Howe giving the following update on a number of players:

Fabian Schar – Has trained well this past week and set to be available for selection against Wolves.

Alexander Isak – Eddie Howe stating that he doesn’t think the Swedish striker is yet ready to play a full 90 minutes. The Head Coach commenting to a backdrop of many fans calling for his inclusion ahead of, or as well as, Callum Wilson.

Bruno Guimaraes – Very similar to Fabian Schar, has trained well this week and will be set to start on Sunday. There had been concerns from fans when the midfielder appeared to be having possible issues with his ankle late on in the match against Man City.

Harrison Ashby – Eddie Howe revealing that the January signing has had a hamstring injury for a few weeks.

Today’s Newcastle United injury update fits in with what we saw / learned on Wednesday.

These photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday night, featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 24 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

As we observed at the time, great to see Bruno and Fabian Schar featuring strongly in the training images, as well as Alexander Isak.

On Wednesday night, we also commented on how Ryan Fraser is now training with the Under 21s, which would explain his absence. Whilst Emil Krafth remains out injured.

Additionally, it was commented on that January signing Harrison Ashby couldn’t be seen once again in training. Eddie Howe now having explained why.

Anthony Gordon was the only first team regular contender that appeared to be missing from the official Wednesday training images and we commented that hopefully an innocent explanation for that. No mention this morning of any issues with the signing from Everton, so hopefully that (innocent explanation) proving to be the case.

