Official Newcastle United injury update for trip to Nottingham Forest

An official Newcastle United injury update on Thursday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of Friday’s game.

A massive match where Newcastle United aim to make it consecutive Premier League wins ahead of this international break.

A win at The City Ground would see Newcastle close to only a point behind fourth placed Tottenham and NUFC would have a game in hand still.

Whilst a win over Forest would then see Newcastle United go ahead of Manchester United if also defeating them in the following match on Sunday 2 April at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe giving the following Newcastle United injury update.

On the whole, it sounds pretty positive.

The Newcastle United Head Coach admitting that the ankle injury suffered by Anthony Gordon against Man City 12 days ago is a little more serious than a couple of weeks absence BUT hopes to have the January signing available for Man U in 17 days time. The international break giving that bit of bonus time with no matches, to help get the former Everton star back fully fit.

Other than that, Eddie Howe has told the media that the injury / availability situation is very similar to last week against Wolves.

How saying a few players have missed training at times this week as the club are managing /nursing the knocks / injuries that some of the squad are carrying.

Eddie Howe saying he hopes to have ‘the majority’ of his first team contenders available.

Today’s Newcastle United injury update fits in with what we saw / learned on Wednesday.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 18 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock

Those not seen…

With Mark Gillespie the only goalkeeper shown in the club’s official images, no sign of Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka or Loris Karius. I can’t imagine this is anything to be concerned about, an innocent explanation rather than all three of the other keepers injured!

Of more concern was no sign of Callum Wilson. Eddie Howe said after Sunday’s match that the number nine hadn’t been able to train properly last week, so fingers crossed he can at least make the bench again.

Sean Longstaff didn’t feature in the released images either, here’s hoping he is ok. Especially with Joelinton already guaranteed to miss. He is suspended and could’t be seen in the club’s training photos, so maybe given a bit of time off with family ahead of the NUFC squad travelling to Dubai for a warm weather training camp after this Forest match.

Paul Dummett another one who couldn’t be seen, the Geordie left-back not though a first team contender as things currently stand, so less of a worry with him. Eddie Howe has Burn, Targett and Lewis as left-back options.

As previously reported, Ryan Fraser is now training with the Under 21s, which explains his absence. Whilst Emil Krafth remains out injured.

Eddie Howe had already said he didn’t expect to have Anthony Gordon back until after the international break, so no surprise he wasn’t to be seen.

A fair few Under 21s could be seen amongst the first team players in training, amongst them the likes of Lewis Miley and Rodrigo Vilca.

