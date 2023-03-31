News

Official Newcastle United injury update for Manchester United – 5 passed fit and available, one late fitness test

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of Sunday’s game.

A massive match where Newcastle United know that if they make it three Premier League wins in a row, they will go third in the Premier League above Manchester United and Tottenham.

Eddie Howe giving the following update on a number of Newcastle United players ahead of the game at St James’ Park.

Fabian Schar – The defender said he wasn’t available for Switzerland to ensure he’d be ok for Newcastle United and all sounds good, the ‘niggle’ he’d been carrying not going to be an issue when it comes to facing Man U.

Nick Pope – A very similar story with Nick Pope, pulling out of the England squad to make sure ok for NUFC. Eddie Howe saying he has trained fine this week and is set to play against Man U, the minor thigh issue he’d been carrying not affecting his availability this coming weekend.

Callum Wilson – The Newcastle United Head Coach positive about his number nine, the international break putting him right after the ‘niggle’ he’d been suffering from.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Subbed at Forest at half-time as Eddie Howe felt he wasn’t 100% with a hamstring issue, but now the French winger available, the two week break coming at the right time.

Sven Botman – A bout of food poisoning forced Botman to leave the Dutch camp but Eddie Howe saying he has been training fine with no issues this week.

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“Sven suffered a nasty bout of food poisoning.

“I don’t think he was alone in the Netherlands’ camp so he left early to get himself back up to speed.

“He’s trained with us since he’s returned so he should be fine.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

“Nick felt a problem in his thigh after the Wolves game and didn’t train in preparation for the Nottingham Forest game but completed that game with a bit of discomfort.

“He didn’t train in Dubai but has done this week so the signs are good.”

On the whole, massively encouraging ahead of this Man U match.

Krafth won’t be back until next season, whilst Almiron remains out.

Eddie Howe was though also talking about Anthony Gordon this morning, the Head Coach indicating a late fitness test will decide his availability or not for Sunday’s matchday squad. However, surely only the subs bench at best, as Gordon recovers from an ankle injury.

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“I don’t know if he’ll be available on Sunday.

“He took part in a very small part of training on Wednesday so we’ll see how he’s responded to that today.”

