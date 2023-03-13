News

Official Newcastle United injury update following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolves and ahead of Forest

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United picked up a very valuable three points on Sunday.

All but two results had gone in Newcastle’s favour as they look to finish in the European places.

The win over Wolves meant Newcastle United gained weekend ground over Liverpool, Man U, Brentford, Fulham, Aston Villa and Brighton.

Arsenal and Man City fighting it out for the title but of those fighting it our for the places below, only Chelsea and Spurs got wins as well as Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe surprised a lot of people when making five outfield changes….

Eddie Howe reflecting on the win over Wolves and giving an official Newcastle United injury update following the game:

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon injury:

“It was a strange one because after the [Man City] game there was no sign of an injury.

“But it was one of those that got worse the day of the game.

“It was from a tackle.

“It swelled up and we had it scanned.

“We were hoping that we could get away with it and he would be alright [to play against Wolves] but unfortunately not.

“So he will probably miss the next two games [Wolves and Forest].

“Not sure whether he will be back after the international break.

“We hope so but we are not one hundred per cent certain.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson injury / illness / availability:

“A little bit of illness with Callum, nothing serious, but it was a difficult week for him.

“He missed training from very early in the week.

“So he did very, very well to make himself available today and it’s not lost on me, because he was a key sub.

“He wasn’t one hundred per cent to take the pitch, but he did that for the cause.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak ‘not able to consistently play 90 minutes’

“I want to clear this up.

“Alexander Isak IS fit to play 90 minutes for another team.

“But just not to my style of play and what I demand.

“It was no slight on him.

“He is actually very fit.”

Eddie Howe on the match overall:

“Our first half performance was very, very good.

“Alexander Isak scored a massive goal for us.

“A one goal lead is always delicate, it should have been more by half-time.

“Wolves came back into the game, we know they have very good players.

“But the character to get that winning goal is a good feeling for us.

“At 1-1 the game is in the balance, with our recent run this was a real test of character for us, but we had to regroup and we found another level.

“It was great to play Alex from the start.

“I thought that he was very impressive and showed what his game is all about, with his pace and technique.

“The goal was a traditional Newcastle United number nine finish.

“Hopefully, this is the start of a really good spell for him.”

Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron and the winning goal:

“He has really attacked the situation.

“The team was in need and I had no doubt that Miggy would come on in the right frame of mind.

“I know the lad so well.

“He is a team player.

“He is not about himself.

“I had no doubt about how he would respond.”

Nick Pope collision with Raul Jimenez:

“I didn’t think it was a penalty personally .

“You might say I’m biased but I think it was Raul Jimenez going down before the contact was made.”

So as things stand after this Newcastle United win over Wolves and ahead of facing Forest on Friday night, this is how things currently look when it comes to NUFC injury / illness / availability:

Joelinton – Forest is second game of his two match suspension, so set to be available for Man U at home on Sunday 2 April.

Emil Krafth – Still long-term injured, very unlikely to play again this season.

Callum Wilson – Illness and lack of training ruled him out for Wolves but Eddie Howe hoping to have the number nine available as a potential starter on Friday.

Alexander Isak – No fitness issues for Alexander Isak and set to be available for selection to start against Forest. However, Eddie Howe also making clear that with how he sets the team out and the energy needed to play the high press style, it is unrealistic to think, at least at the moment, that Isak can do this role for a full 90+ minutes.

Anthony Gordon – An ankle injury means he is set to miss Forest as well. A watching brief then on whether he recovers in time for the Man U match.

Harrison Ashby – Has a hamstring injury and no news on any return date.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

