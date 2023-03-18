News

Official Newcastle United injury update following Friday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Having gained a vital win on Friday night, an official Newcastle United injury update has followed.

Newcastle winning 2-1 against Nottingham Forest, a great performance but the fates conspiring to make this far tougher to get over the line than it could and should have been.

Following on from Sunday’s victory over Wolves on Sunday, United looking in great shape when looking at the Premier League table, only a point behind fourth placed Spurs and NUFC with a game in hand.

However, it looks like this international break has come along at just the right time.

A warm weather training camp in Dubai for those Newcastle United players not on international duty and 16 days in between the Forest match and Man U at home on Sunday 2 April.

Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United injury update following this win over Nottingham Forest:

Fabian Schar

Ahead of the Forest match, the Swiss FA listed Fabian Schar as being unavailable for international duty due to an unspecified injury, with then Swiss radio station RTN reporting that Fabian Schar ‘has chosen to stay in Newcastle to treat recurring foot pain.’

Eddie Howe update:

“Fabian Schar has been carrying lots of different things in the last few weeks.

“He has been carrying a foot problem.

“He also had concussion.

“So I think it is just a chance for him to rest his body and then go again.”

Miguel Almiron

The Paraguay manager on Friday explaining why Miguel Almiron hadn’t been named in their latest squad:

“Miguel Almiron was injured [in training] yesterday [Thursday].

“He will be out for three weeks and it is not necessary for him to come [and join the Paraguay squad].

“We received the report from his club and we saw the video of the injury.”

Eddie Howe update:

“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training.

“Unfortunately, it is quite a bad one.

“It is going to be six weeks.”

Allan Saint-Maximin

The French winger subbed at half-time on Friday night.

Eddie Howe update:

“Allan Saint-Maximin wasn’t quite right today, physically, I didn’t think.

“He has been carrying a tight hamstring but I don’t think it is a pull, just a little bit of tightness.

“It was obvious to me during that first half, he probably wouldn’t be able to carry on.”

Callum Wilson

Despite Newcastle United desperately needing a winning goal in the second half, Eddie Howe deciding not to bring his number nine on.

Eddie Howe update:

“I didn’t want to expose Callum today.

“He hasn’t done a lot of training and so I decided to go with Elliot [Anderson] and he repaid me, he did really well.

“Hopefully, we will have Callum Wilson and Maxi fit and available after this international break.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

