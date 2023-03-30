News

Official Manchester United availability update for Newcastle United match – 4 out and 4 doubts

An interesting update from Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s game at St James’ Park.

The match giving Newcastle United the perfect opportunity to exact a measure of revenge after the Wembley clash exactly five weeks earlier.

A win for Manchester United would ensure they stayed third in the table and would move them six points clear of Eddie Howe’s side.

However, victory for Newcastle United would take them into third, whilst if Tottenham then avoided defeat at Everton on Monday night, Erik ten Hag’s team would drop to fifth in the Premier League.

So, an interesting weekend lies ahead.

Thursday morning has brought this official injury / availability update from the Manchester United official website – 30 March 2023:

‘A confirmed omission for United is Casemiro, who will be serving the second of his four-match suspension, after his red card against Southampton.

Marcus Rashford returned to light training earlier this week, following his withdrawal from England’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Marcel Sabitzer is a doubt after being away with Austria during the international break, as he was left on the bench for Ralf Rangnick’s side in their second Euro 2024 qualifier against Estonia.

Ten Hag could give an update on Marcel’s fitness, as well as that of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane – who both missed the FA Cup quarter-final win against Fulham – during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to still be out.’

From everything I read and hear from Manchester United fans, it is quite clear that certainly outside of their defence, the three best and most important players for Man U are Casemiro, Rashford and Eriksen.

With one suspended and Eriksen almost certainly missing as well, if Rashford also doesn’t make it, then a seriously massive boost for Newcastle United. They do of course have other good players BUT this trio are the ones who are clearly another level, certainly this season.

