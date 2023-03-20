News

Official FA Statement confirms withdrawal of Marcus Rashford and Nick Pope from England squad

Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have all withdrawn from the England squad.

An official FA statement (see below) confirming the news.

England set to play Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up to take the place of Nick Pope but Rashford and Mount will not be replaced.

Official FA statement – 20 March 2023:

“Fraser Forster has been added to the England squad following Nick Pope’s withdrawal.

“The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper was last with the Three Lions in March 2022 and has six caps to his name since making his debut in 2013.

“Pope will remain with Newcastle United after reporting an injury following his club’s win at Nottingham Forest on Friday.

“Marcus Rashford will also miss out on the forthcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers having picked up a knock during Manchester United’s Emirates FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham on Sunday.

“Similarly, Mason Mount will not report for international duty this week as he continues rehabilitation with Chelsea.

“No further replacements are planned and 23 players arrived at St. George’s Park on Monday ahead of fixtures against Italy in Naples on Thursday 23 March and Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday 26 March.”

