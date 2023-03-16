Opinion

Nottingham Forest fans discussing Newcastle United ahead of Friday night – Interesting…

Nottingham Forest fans are yet to see their team win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

You have to go back to August 1987 for a last Forest top tier win over Newcastle, which was at St James’ Park, whilst at The City Ground it is May 1987 when Nottingham Forest last won at home in the top division against NUFC.

Quite remarkable that you have to go that far back, when you consider that in the previous decade to those two 1987 wins over Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest fans saw their team win the League and two European Cups.

This was of course under Brian Clough and his reign ran remarkably from 1975 to 1993.

This season is all about survival for Nottingham Forest fans with the hope their club can then build from there next season.

Whilst Newcastle fans now dream of a Champions League place and hope their annual (Mike Ashley) relegation struggles are now finally behind them.

A potentially pivotal match for both clubs and fanbases on Friday night.

Nottingham Forest fans discussing the challenges facing their team against Newcastle United, commenting via their LTLF Forest Forum:

‘Geordie lad who lived across from me doesnt hold much hope of them getting anything from the match. Goes to see them every match and reckons they’re the worst they’ve been all season.’

‘Like the Spurs fans, all predicting a loss last week. If you say you’ll lose, everything is a bonus.’

‘Newcastle starting to look like the Newcastle they probably should be on paper. Some decent players for sure but never a Champions League challenger in a million years.’

‘I read Eddie Howe is without 4 players on Friday evening.

That should give us a chance, playing against 7.’

‘I’ll take a draw!’

‘Newcastle have only lost 3 all season.

A draw will be a good result.’

‘The only positive thing I’m feeling about this game is it’s Friday night. It’s live on TV.

Crowd fully behind the team.

So the dynamics will be different to what Newcastle are used to. Maybe we can spring a surprise.

Wasn’t it a Friday night when we s…housed our way to a 2-1 home win and Shelvey got sent off because Lansbury played him like a fool?

We’ve come a long way.’

‘Aye… I was in a hotel full of Geordies that night. I spent the following day with my Geordie in-laws.’

‘Someone asked me while I was out walking the hound, “With Johnno (Brennan Johnson) out injured, where are the goals going to come from?”.

He didn’t see the humour when I replied, “On Friday night the goals will probably come from Almiron, Saint-Maximan, and Wilson”.’

‘I bet Newcastle now regret the clause in the contract prohibiting Chris Wood from playing against his parent club.’

‘Newcastle arent invincible, 1 win in 6. Im going for a 1-1 draw.’

‘Hoping we can fight our way to a draw against Newcastle.’

‘Did a points prediction a couple of weeks ago and didnt expect anything from this one, nothing Ive seen recently changes that, I think theyll have too much, particularly with Johnson crocked.’

‘We need to do something different, as whatever we’ve been doing the last couple of months clearly isn’t working.’

‘The last couple of months when we haven’t lost at home last couple of months?’

‘The last couple of months where we’ve won 1 in 9 at home since the Leicester game.’

‘Every chance we can win this, but it’s going to be a tough one. They’ve got the best defence in the league, and we’ve got the second worst.

I’ve got a feeling Cooper is going to try and grind out a draw here. Don’t be surprised to see no recognised striker starting.

1-1 draw is my bet.’

‘They could rip us to shreds if we’re not careful but they’re not invincible.

Saint Maximin scares the s… out of me but hope big Serge scares him more!

Their keeper looked a bit dodgy against Wolves so need to put him under pressure from the off.’

‘The Toon looked scary 1st half against Wolves – reminded me of our game there when they should and could’ve been out of sight by half time.

Their speed and movement was frightening. If they repeat that on Friday we’re in for a tough watch.

With some luck and a lot of optimism we might nick a point – more likely a Toon win unfortunately.’

‘Can’t see owt other than a loss.

Geordies 2-0 Forest.’

‘Geordies 3.1 and the geordies cant score.

The headless chickens will gift them 2 goals as per usual.’

‘Newcastle win followed by an early bath with a toaster for me.’

‘Win for me. The Toon are going through a bit of a trough and lost that early season sparkle.

If we have that zip and energy in our play and the determination to get the job done, we can surprise them and the rest of our relegation rivals.’

‘Another tough game…

They’ve got that big lad out in midfield who usually runs their games which might help. Their manager is bemoaning not having Shelvey with the squad, which is all the more ironic given the slating he’s had from some on here.’

