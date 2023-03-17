Opinion

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

The team was rocked by a late injury announcement about Almiron, removing him from the equation until at least after the international break.

Meaning the starting eleven remained as it was for the Wolves game, with a rather weak looking bench.

Interestingly, Brennan Johnson did start for Forest despite the expectation he would miss after having picked up a groin problem last weekend, casting doubts into his state of fitness.

The first half started off very scrappy, with some crunching challenges from Forest within the first couple of minutes, Ayew in particular with a really poorly timed challenge on Schar.

First chance fell to Newcastle though, with a Murphy cross turned over the bar by Willock.

A wonderful set piece technique not five minutes later should have led to a Newcastle lead, with Isak’s shot being palmed by Navas onto a defender, which then looped up onto the bar!

Forest definitely on the ropes in the early portion of the game.

Despite the dominance, a pass played blind from Botman sold out Pope, leaving Dennis in a great position to chip the ball over the keeper and into the net for 1-0.

Newcastle rattled by their own self-inflicted issues but Longstaff came close in the 34th minute, rattling the bar once again via a deflection.

Pressure finally told just before the end of the first half, as Willock jinked past the Forest defence, finding Isak with a lovely cross, a deft finish pulling Newcastle level.

The second half licked off with Elliot Anderson on in place of ASM, who had struggled to get through Forest’s low block.

The 20 year old immediately making an impact, drawing a great save from Navas, despite basically having his shirt torn from his back by Felipe in the process.

Anderson really grabbing his chance, shooting over with one opportunity and then in the 64th minute, rising high to head in an Isak cross, after the Swede bamboozled the defenders after starting the move on the deck.

However, after a confusingly long VAR check, the goal was ruled out for a completely bizzare decision- ruling Longstaff offside after connection was made by two separate Forest players? A ridiculous decision…

Anderson refused to give up though, having another attempt cleared off the line by Lodi. Forest continued to live dangerously, with Murphy the latest to flash an effort wide after another mix up in the back line, with Isak having another effort hacked away a few minutes later.

Bruno had another effort blocked in the 86th minute, with then Pope saving well from Johnson in a rare counter-attack.

The pressure finally led to a penalty though, Niakhate’s arm raised and the ball striking it in added time.

Isal stepped up to take the penalty, and slotted home the deserved winner!

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

VAR nonsense

I thought we were past the time of baffling VAR calls and yet here we are.

No clear reason as to why, a deflection leading to the ball being near Longstaff, then the ball being kicked off of him by another Forest player. Explain to me how that was ruled out, I’ll wait…

Self-inflicted wounds

It seems that we are very good at forcing ourselves into bad positions, or perhaps it’s because the regular defending is so good the errors are more prominent?

Either way, the sloppy errors need to be cut out to keep us a real solid outfit.

Lenient refereeing

We could have had at least two penalties.

Bruno clumsily bundled over in the first half and Anderson having his shirt almost pulled off in the second.

Nothing given and coupled with the many fouls going without punishment from the referee, I can’t help but wonder what would have happened under a stricter referee.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

(Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

