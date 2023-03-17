Opinion

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

A match Newcastle United absolutely dominated.

After gifting the opposition a goal once again, the superb Alexander Isak winning NUFC the points with two strikes to top off a class performance.

Nat Seaton:

“What a game!!!

“We played some great football tonight, thought it wasn’t going to be but thankfully we got the result that we thoroughly deserved.

“I would have been gutted if Forest’s tactics had got them anything out of the game.

“Isak… star in the making, thank you for sending me back home a very very happy Newcastle fan.”

David Punton:

“In defiance of inept referring and mind boggling VAR checks, we gather three precious points on the road.

“That felt like some justice tonight.

“Dirty Forest got away with murder, aided and abetted by referee Paul Tierney.

“We created chances and just needed to score a few, in steps Isak with a real masterclass up front.

“An equaliser of sumptuous quality, so canny under pressure.

“I’ve never seen a finish like that. It oozed intelligence and confidence. Right out of the top drawer.

“He was cool as a cucumber on the late spot kick.

“Tripp handing over the ball and he made no mistake.

“He’s man of the match and we deserved that tonight.

“Get in! Happy Friday.”

Greg McPeake:

“Watching the game in a Kennington boozer on Paddy’s Day is not the ideal.

“Thought we took the game to them and we were deserved winners in the end.

“Watched with Forest mate and his son who both agreed they were hoping for a draw at most and a point towards survival.

“Forest tactics appeared to be kick Bruno and the ref conspired.

“What was that VAR decision about?

“Forest fans as baffled as us but loved it.”

Chuks McPeake:

“Deserved win.

“Should have been three.

“Isak now ahead of Wilson.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Perhaps my favourite win of the season.

“There was plenty against us tonight.

“Some absurd decisions, not only the Anderson goal but plenty of persistent fouling.

“Even little moments like Anderson slipping when clean through on goal.

“We dealt with it all and nicked it at the end.

“If anyone didn’t know Isak was the real deal, they do now. Priceless.”

Paul Patterson:

“GET IN!!

“Shafted by the officials but victorious.

“HTL”

Dean Wilkins:

“Justice was done…just in time!

“Some lovely play and quality throughout the team.

“Newcastle United playing through Forest with ease at times.

“Brilliant support from our lot.

“A pleasure to be in amongst that tonight.

“What a massive month we have coming up, hopefully NUFC will be making April Fools out of those who were so ready to write us off.”

GToon:

“Absolutely totally deserved win.

“We dominated that from start to finish and should have put 3 or 4 past that lot.

“Ref was useless and VAR a disgrace as usual.

“But credit to the lads who never gave up and played until the very end.

“Isak looks one hell of a player.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Massive win.

“Now for some warm weather training, having bagged six points from our last two matches, before returning and getting revenge against the Mancs.

“What a player Isak is.

“How cool was that penalty!

“And did we see the birth of a new star this evening?

“Elliot Anderson causing problems from the minute he was introduced and so unlucky not to put us 2-1 ahead.

“Bloody VAR!

“Forest tried to kick us off the park but we were resolute and thoroughly deserved all three points.

“Thought Bruno had his best game in a while and a special mention for Nick Pope after his recent mistakes, whose excellent save with his feet near the end kept us in it.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

