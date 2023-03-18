Opinion

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2.

A game where Newcastle United were by far the better team and should have had the game won long before they (eventually!) did.

A gift of an opening goal but plenty character in this United team, coming back to win with two Isak goals.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Made a couple of good saves on a night where he had very little to do.

Couldn’t have done anything about the goal.

Trippier – 9

Great all round performance both going forward and at the back.

Stepped up for Isak during the penalty kick too.

Schar – 9

Immense.

Battled from the first minute and kept us strong on a night where Botman had a bad one.

Botman – 5

A bit of a shocker but I think he was due one to be fair.

Gave away the goal and never properly recovered from it.

As I say, he’s been sensational and was due a shocker.

Burn – 7

Another good performance, especially defensively.

Didn’t offer a lot going forward but we know we won’t get that from him.

Bruno – 8

Sensational.

Eight maybe doesn’t feel high enough but he’s just set his own standards so high.

Longstaff – 7

A typical Longstaff performance with plenty of energy in the middle.

Complemented Bruno and Willock so well.

It’ll be interesting to see if Joelinton can get back into the team for Man Utd?

Willock – 9

I think one of his best performances for Newcastle.

So much energy like Longstaff, but also that touch of class at times too, a great assist for Isak.

ASM – 7

Had a quiet half but did contribute massively for the first goal.

I thought he got hooked at HT but apparently an injury.

I don’t think he’ll play against Man U.

Murphy – 8

Another good performance.

I think he deserves to keep his place for Man Utd.

Isak – 10

What a player!!!

Like Bruno, in a different league to everyone else.

Anderson – 8

Probably the best I’ve seen him play.

Looked far more comfortable outside. Robbed of a goal too.

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Officials – 0

Should be sacked, the lot of them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

