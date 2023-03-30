News

Northumbria Police official announcement – 4 Newcastle United fans get banning orders

Four Newcastle United fans have been given banning orders.

Northumbria Police revealing the news with an official announcement (see below) on Wednesday afternoon.

This follows ‘disorder’ after the Chelsea home match back in November 2022.

Northumbria Police official announcement – 30 March 2023:

‘Four men given banning orders after disorder flared before Newcastle United home game

The quartet are now banned from going to any regulated UK football match for the next three years

Four men who were involved in disorder which flared before Newcastle United’s game against Chelsea have been banned from every stadium in the UK.

Shortly before the two teams faced each other in a Premier League fixture at St James’ Park on Saturday, November 12 last year, a fight broke out outside the Black and White Bull pub on Barrack Road, in Newcastle, between rival supporters.

Officers from Northumbria Police immediately launched an investigation into the incident. A collaborative approach between our dedicated Football Unit, Response Policing Team, Criminal Investigation Department and the UK Football Policing Unit has now led to four men being convicted of public order offences.

The four men have now been served with football banning orders, which will stop them from attending any regulated football match in the UK for the next three years.

Magistrates in Newcastle also agreed to additional strict conditions, including the quartet being banned from being within a designated radius of St James’ Park on matchdays, and not being allowed within a mile of an away ground in England and Wales where a game involving Newcastle or England is being played.

The men who received the banning orders are:

Andrew Ferrell, 38, of Newburn, Newcastle

Thomas Jennison, 21, of North Shields

Ryan Walton, 32, of Blakelaw, Newcastle

Liam Webster, 39, of Kenton, Newcastle

Detective Inspector Gillian Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased to have secured banning orders against these four individuals.

“The overwhelming majority of football fans in the North East are a credit to the clubs they support as well as the region as a whole.

“However, before this particular game, the behaviour of a small minority of supporters was totally unacceptable. This type of violent incident will simply not be tolerated.

“We hope that the banning orders handed down act as a warning to anyone thinking of taking part in disorder. You will be identified and brought before the courts to face the consequences of your actions.”

