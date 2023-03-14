Opinion

Nobody told me it wasn’t enough just to put a load of chicken legs in curry sauce and warm it up…

Where were you when…?

You know that sometimes you hear a song and it transports your memory to a specific time in your life associated with it? Or when a chance remark from someone can do just the same kind of thing?

I find memories of events at Newcastle United seem to hang a timeline on periods in my life.

1974…and beyond to 1992

An FA CUP Final…….surely we could erase the awful spectre of the great unwashed winning the Cup the year before…..but trounced by Liverpool.

It was the best start to a season for many a year. Up near the top of the table the first half of the season but a disastrous second half, dropping like a stone to 15th place. We did, though, get to the FA Cup final. I remember a programme on the telly the night before the final and a panel of “experts” predicting that we had just the team to beat Liverpool. We were embarrassingly mullered.

‘74 was an odd season. If memory serves me we really were very good indeed at the start. Things became a bit weird though when we seemed to play nasty and crippling games against Birmingham every week. I had to look it up and we actually did play them seven times that season with six of those in a six week period! Seven of our players were sidelined with injuries sustained in those games including some long term ones. Perhaps that accounts for the drop off in success that year? Who knows, but the heart and determination seemed to have been ripped out of the team before the Cup Final.

Another stark and brutal evening that season at St James’ saw our crowd invading the pitch when Notts Forest were 3-1 up in the second half of the Cup Quarter-Final after a penalty was given and our goalie sent off. The Forest players were so terrified that when the match resumed we ended up winning 4-3. There were enquiries and sanctions and the game got replayed at Goodison. Dear me, a draw and we had to play it again. At Goodison again! Supermac sorted a result for us and on we went to the semis and the final. I felt so sorry for Joe Harvey when we were toothless in that final. Joe Harvey whose dream it had always been to win the FA Cup for us. He was soon to “go upstairs”.

Despite this we were in what we now know was to be two decades of decay.

The early 70s were characterised by a change of style for the team with a greater attacking philosophy and this went on through the next 10 or so years and following that a mishmash of what was, honestly speaking, mainly dross. Unfortunately, the old guard of the board were, at the very best, parsimonious in their financial management and we never invested in the entirety of the team.

This led to sporadically entertaining games but with little progress and more diminishment of the possibilities in terms of league form or finding a European place. It was mainly a “stasis minus” approach but with two good cup runs. The selling of Supermac mid 70s was an indication of what was to come and that we weren’t going anywhere.

The second cup run was in the League Cup of ‘76. I really don’t remember much of the League Cup that year, or most years really. It seemed in those days to be a bit of a consolation prize to me. It still is in my heart I suppose.

Still I set off from Newcastle and drove down in an ancient Morris Traveller with a tax disc off my motorbike and a big pot of chicken curry to keep me going. Just the curry – no rice or anything similarly as fancy. Oh yes. Six big stotties as well.

I couldn’t cook but how hard can curry sauce with chicken in it be?

Bad traffic. Bad result with Dennis Tueart scoring a blinder to win it for Man City.

Great support everywhere in London. Three flat tires on the way back. At least six more stops on the way home after the match for me and two mates to leave deposits of curry smelling hoy-up along the A1 at every one of them. Nobody told me it wasn’t enough just to put a load of chicken legs in curry sauce and warm it up. Live (just) and learn.

Looking at the managers we employed – Gordon Lee, Richard Dinnis, Bill McGarry, Jack Charlton, Willie McFaul (bless him), Colin Suggett, Jim Smith and Ossie Ardiles, who can say any of them enhanced our team in any way?

Only Arthur Cox who guided us back to the first division after the shameful relegation which put us in Division Two for six years in 1978 deserves praise. How many of you younger supporters even know the names or remember them all? Journeymen, past their prime, self promoters or no track record I suspect they were employed because they were “affordable”.

Arthur Cox though, had the wit and vision to bring in Kevin Keegan and Peter Beardsley and promoted a young Chris Waddle to our first team. He would, I think, have grown the side further but the same old story of starving him of the cash to do it hastened his departure to other pastures.

Kevin Keegan.

It was the nascent emergence of our soon to be saviour in firstly getting us promoted after we were relegated in ‘89 then a bit later taking us to heights we had not seen for many a year with the unforeseen dream of “The Entertainers”.

My own life was just as exciting as NUFC…

Pretty much just chugging along.

Then diminishment as I entered into a period of wanderings in my career. Moving around the country and changing work to encompass coal mining, RSPCA, social work, and what I call my phase of “madness” (manic and truly nuts at times – you may want to hear some of those stories but they may also be X-rated!).

My life and direction of travel was still, it seems, tied in its ups and downs in tune to the happenings of our club. At the end of my wanderings, much like Newcastle United, I began to emerge again when KK became manager. But that’s for later……

DENNIS TUEART – an apology

This is too long in coming.

As my life has passed over 70 years I have learned there are so very many shades of grey which often only become apparent with experience and tempering of attitudes – something not easy at times to the hot blooded years of youth and all too frequently never found when hatred is stoked in others for easy gain as it seems to be so often today.

Hatred is a word which should rarely, if ever, come to be used. Hatred foments malicious attitudes and closed minds.

At this time of my life I would tell all and sundry of my hatred for this footballer. Totally unjustified comment by me and I am now ashamed of feeling that emotion about an eminently decent person, seriously good footballer and all round good guy who deserves respect and admiration. I cannot apologise enough. I hope I am a better person now.

I was an NUFC supporter and unflinching in my support which was, in fact, totally blinkered. I was young and committed. The fact of this good man and superb footballer who was born in Newcastle yet played for, yes, the great unwashed when from the Second Division they beat the top team in the country (Leeds United) in the 1973 FA Cup Final and then had the nerve to transfer to Manchester City and score against us in the 1976 League Cup Final with a superb overhead kick….well…the phrase “rankled me” would possibly be the greatest understatement of how I felt.

Now, I raise my hat to a fine footballer and fine person.

HTL…..now get yer fingers oot and get them bloody Spurs below us and keep Klipperty out of the top four.

