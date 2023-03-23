Opinion

Nick Pope winning Golden Glove = Champions League for Newcastle United

I’m calling it now, if Nick Pope is holding the Golden Glove after the final game at Stamford Bridge, then Newcastle United will be playing Champions League football next season.

For me he has been the signing of the season, not just for Newcastle United but the entire Premier League.

Certainly in terms of value for money, only £10m for Nick Pope, when other clubs are spending £60m / £70m on inferior goalkeepers, astonishing business thanks to Eddie Howe.

As this up to date Premier League table shows, Nick Pope and Newcastle United by far the best at stopping the ball going in the back of the net.

Only 19 goals conceded in 26 Premier League games so far by Nick Pope and NUFC, Man City next best with 25 conceded.

What about the Premier League Golden Glove though, the number of clean sheets so far:

12 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

12 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

11 David de Gea (Man U)

10 Alisson (Liverpool)

10 Ederson (Man City)

9 David Raya (Brentford)

8 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

7 Bernd Leno (Fulham)

7 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

7 Jose Sa (Wolves)

7 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Nick Pope in pole position, as he has 12 games remaining to get more clean sheets, Aaron Ramsdale is tied with him on 12 clean sheets but only 10 more games to play. David de Gea on 11 clean sheets and 11 PL matches still to play.

With Nick Pope averaging almost a clean sheet every other match (12 in 26), if he could say keep another six clean sheets in these remaining 12 NUFC matches (see below) then I think it would be a double celebration for the Newcastle United keeper.

Winning the Golden Glove AND Newcastle United getting a place in the Premier League top four which would bring almost certain Champions League qualification, which it certainly would if NUFC finished third…

If it was another half dozen clean sheets then I think that would be a massive factor in ensuring a great end to the season, with Eddie Howe and his team / squad getting the Champions League place that they undoubtedly deserve.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Saturday 6 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (3pm) TBC

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm) TBC

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

