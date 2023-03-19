News

Nick Pope pulls out of England squad due to injury

An exclusive on Sunday morning has revealed that Nick Pope has pulled out of the England squad due to injury.

The exclusive comes from the excellent David Ornstein at The Athletic, who this past year or more has repeatedly broken NUFC stories ahead of anybody else.

Ornstein revealing that former Newcastle United keeper Fraser Forster has replaced Nick Pope in the England squad.

The last thing Eddie Howe needs is anymore injuries as he prepares for the final 12 games of the season to be played in the final 57 days of the league campaign.

Hopefully no need for panic on this one though, as the man from The Athletic says that Nick Pope was already carrying this injury before playing in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Ornstein stating that Nick Pope actually missed ‘the majority’ of last week’s training sessions due to the unspecified problem (When Newcastle United released their usual official training photos on Wednesday ahead of the Forest game, we commented that it was strange that of the goalkeepers, only Mark Gillespie could be seen. I take it that this was Eddie Howe keen not to show that Nick Pope wasn’t training and had any kind of an injury issue).

However, it is described as a ‘minor injury’ and this sounds very much a precaution, with Nick Pope set to receive treatment (and rest) during this international break.

England are away to Italy on Thursday and then home to Ukraine next Sunday.

The England squad is now:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Fraser Forster (Tottenham)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

