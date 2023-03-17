Opinion

Neymars and Eden Hazards won’t help Newcastle United win anything – Paul Merson

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa player looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Paul Merson declaring ‘The aim of Newcastle’s project is to win stuff and while they’ve had a good start, I think they should go out this summer and sign a handful of top-quality players.’

Last summer, Newcastle United did some great transfer business.

Eddie Howe bringing in Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Alexander Isak and Nick Pope.

Newcastle United and Howe didn’t really get much credit for that summer 2022 business.

However, for £10m the NUFC Head Coach has picked up this season’s best performing goalkeeper, with the £35m for Sven Botman also looking an absolute bargain, Newcastle United could easily double their money now – if for any bizarre reason they wanted to sell this excellent defender.

This pair have helped Newcastle have the best defence in the Premier League by far this season, only 18 goals conceded in 25 PL games. The next best are Arsenal and Man City with seven goals more each conceded. Whilst the likes of Man U and Tottenham have conceded twice as many as NUFC.

Matt Targett has had an injury hit season but Newcastle fans know from last season’s loan spell, that £13m was a very good price for a good quality Premier League level left-back. As for Alexander Isak, injury has affected his time at Newcastle as well, but we have seen glimpses of top end quality, against Wolves he was excellent on Sunday.

Paul Merson thinks competition is almost sure to be tougher next season, stating ‘Liverpool and Chelsea have had nightmare seasons this time around, but that’s unlikely to happen in the 2023-24 campaign, so the Magpies need to recruit bigger and better players to compete for major honors.’

Who knows what the position is going to be next season but for sure Newcastle United have now made it a ‘big seven’ in terms of adding extra competition for the usual suspects.

Paul Merson adding ‘The Eden Hazards and the Neymars won’t really help move their project along – they are at that stage of their careers where they’re not going to help you win anything.’

As we know, whilst the media have continued to talk about these kind of signings, it has never been what Eddie Howe and the NUFC hierarchy have been looking for. Past their best players on massive wages of no interest. The serious money has all gone on younger players with their best years to come – Bruno, Isak and Botman.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This is a must-win game for both teams and I say that for two reasons.

“Forest are awful away from home, so they need to make their home games count to preserve their Premier League status. The City Ground is not an easy place to go to and get a win, so this won’t be straightforward for Newcastle.

“Eddie Howe’s side, on the other hand, have two games in hand over Tottenham.

“They are already in the running to secure a place in the top four, but with two wins, they can really put themselves in the thick of the action.

“The aim of Newcastle’s project is to win stuff and while they’ve had a good start, I think they should go out this summer and sign a handful of top-quality players.

“Liverpool and Chelsea have had nightmare seasons this time around, but that’s unlikely to happen in the 2023-24 campaign, so the Magpies need to recruit bigger and better players to compete for major honors.

“The Eden Hazards and the Neymars won’t really help move their project along – they are at that stage of their careers where they’re not going to help you win anything.

“I think this game is hard to call, so I’m going for a 1-1 draw.

“Prediction – Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle United 1”

