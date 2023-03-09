News

Newcastle v Wolves tickets – Wolves fail to sell out and return tickets to Newcastle United

Newcastle v Wolves tickets swiftly sold out for home fans.

Newcastle United supporters undeterred by the recent defeats.

However, Wolves finding it a lot more difficult to sell out their allocation of tickets.

So much so that it has been revealed that Wolves returned some unsold tickets this week to Newcastle United.

The bad news though for any Newcastle fans still desperate for tickets for Sunday’s match, is that these returned tickets (believed to be around 200 in number) sold out instantly that Newcastle United put them on sale.

The tickets were in Level 7 of the Leazes, in what should have been part of the away end.

Despite returning those tickets, Wolves still struggling to sell out the rest of their allocation that hasn’t been returned.

I just checked and the Wolves official ticketing site is still showing tickets remain on sale:

A bit surprised that the Wolves fans couldn’t sell out for this one, if it had been midweek then maybe understandable but in this modern world of Premier League games played in so many different time slots, 4.30pm on a Sunday is probably the best kick-off you can hope for, if a game is moved for TV or whatever.

There doesn’t appear to be any chance of further unsold Newcastle v Wolves tickets going on sale to NUFC fans, as the unsold ones all appear to be part of a section(s) where other tickets have been sold.

