Newcastle v Tottenham – Two factors will decide whether this game will be moved again…or not

Newcastle v Tottenham was scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 22 April 2023, when the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures were released in summer 2022.

This fixture though, especially with the two clubs expected to be battling it out for European spots, was all but certain to be selected by one of the broadcasters for live TV coverage in the UK.

Sure enough, Sky Sports making Newcastle v Tottenham one of their picks, moved to a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 23 April.

At this moment in time though, we are waiting on two factors / matches, to decide whether this game stays at 2pm on the Sunday.

Neither of these influencing matches involves either Newcastle or Tottenham.

If Manchester United complete their win over Real Betis later today in the Europa League then they (Man U) will be playing a Europa League match on Thursday 20 April. This would then mean they wouldn’t be expected to play their scheduled home game against Chelsea on Saturday 22 April at 5.30pm, only two days later.

The plan is, to swap with Newcastle’s match against Tottenham. So Newcastle v Tottenham will become (***provisionally!) a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 22 April and Man U v Chelsea taking the 2pm slot on Sunday 23 April to give Erik ten Hag’s players three days in between games.

***However, assuming Man U get through in the Europa League tonight, we then move on to Sunday.

Man U are at home to Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

If Erik ten Hag and his team win that game, they would then be in FA Cup semi-final action on the weekend of Saturday 22 April / Sunday 23 April and their game against Chelsea having to be rescheduled, so they wouldn’t be affecting other Premier League matches at all then that weekend, as to when they could and couldn’t be played.

So if Man U win against Fulham on Sunday in the FA Cup, whatever happens in the Europa League wouldn’t matter, with Newcastle v Tottenham seemingly set to go ahead as planned at 2pm on Sunday 23 April.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (***Could still be moved again)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

