Newcastle v Tottenham – Club officially confirm date and time of match and sale dates for tickets

Fans have been waiting for the Newcastle v Tottenham date and time to be confirmed.

Now on Tuesday afternoon, an official email from the club to members has finally given supporters the information.

The Newcastle v Tottenham game will be played on Sunday 23 April with a 2pm kick-off.

If Man Utd had lost in the FA Cup on Sunday, then the Newcastle v Tottenham match would have moved to 5.30pm on Saturday 22 April.

This would have been to allow Man Utd v Chelsea to move from that Saturday date and time to Newcastle’s Sunday slot, due to Man U having a Europa League match on Thursday 20 April. However, after that very lucky win over Fulham, Man Utd are now in FA Cup semi-final action that weekend (Sat 22 April / Sun 23 April) and so the Man U v Chelsea Premier League game needs another date altogether.

The email to members also letting fans know when they can buy tickets for both Newcastle v Tottenham and Newcastle v Southampton.

Newcastle United official email to members (and confirmed on the NUFC ticketing site) – 21 March 2023:

‘Newcastle v Tottenham

Sunday 23 April 2pm

On Sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 23rd March, 10am – ONLINE SALES ONLY

Online General Sale from Thursday 6th April, 10am

The limit is strictly 1 ticket per supporter

Newcastle v Southampton

Sunday 30 April 2pm

On Sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 30th March, 10am – ONLINE SALES ONLY

Online General sale from Thursday 13th April, 10am

The limit is strictly 1 ticket per supporter’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

