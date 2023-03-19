Opinion

Newcastle v Tottenham appears to have definite date and kick-off time now

Newcastle v Tottenham was originally scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 22 April 2023, when the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures were released in summer 2022.

Sky Sports though selecting Newcastle v Tottenham as one of their picks, moved to a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 23 April.

However, fans have been left waiting for final confirmation, as it was more than possible it was going to be moved again.

Manchester United completed their win over Real Betis this week in the Europa League, which means they (Man U) will now be playing a Europa League match on Thursday 20 April. This meant they wouldn’t be expected to play their scheduled home game against Chelsea on Saturday 22 April at 5.30pm, only two days later.

The provisional plan (if Man Utd got through in Europe) was to then swap with Newcastle’s match against Tottenham. So Newcastle v Tottenham would become a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 22 April and Man U v Chelsea taking the 2pm slot on Sunday 23 April, to give Erik ten Hag’s players three days in between games.

However, there was then an extra element in play. Regarding Man U at home to Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (today).

If Erik ten Hag and his team were to win today’s game, they would then be in FA Cup semi-final action on the weekend of Saturday 22 April / Sunday 23 April and their game against Chelsea having to be rescheduled, so they wouldn’t be then affecting other Premier League matches at all that weekend, as to when they could and couldn’t be played.

This afternoon Fulham were excellent, by far the better and more dangerous team, Mitrovic giving them a 50th minute lead.

Only for then with less than 20 minutes to go, a rare Man U threat saw them break and Fulham’s Willian handle in the box. After a VAR check a penalty given and total chaos ensued.

Willian red carded for the handball, Mitrovic then sent off for pushing the referee, manager Silva also sent to the stands for something he said to the referee as he was reviewing the Willian handball on the pitchside monitor.

Out of nowhere, Man U then scoring the penalty to equalise and going on to win comfortably 3-1 against the remaining nine men of Fulham.

The net result is Man U through to the FA Cup semis to play Brighton on the weekend of Sat 22 / Sun 23 April and seemingly now no reason as to why Newcastle v Tottenham can’t go ahead as planned at 2pm on Sunday 23 April.

I suppose you can never say never though and best to wait for the official announcement before making any plans for that Tottenham home match.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (***To be confirmed)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

