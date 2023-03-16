Opinion

Newcastle v Sunderland derbies – Now going to be at least 8 years gap…Do you want them back?

Are you missing the Newcastle v Sunderland derbies?

Do you want them back?

The last of the Newcastle v Sunderland derbies was on 20 March 2016, a late Aleksandar Mitrovic goal giving a final 1-1 scoreline at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United were relegated and Sunderland stayed up, just.

The Mackems didn’t laugh for long though, as the Geordie passed them one year later as Sunderland swapped places.

Much amusement on Tyneside ever since,, Sunderland completed the remarkable feat of finishing rock bottom in the 2016/17 Premier League season AND rock bottom in the 2017/18 Championship season.

Sunderland fans can quite rightly boast that Newcastle United have never managed anything quite so dramatic, a bit like jumping out of a plane without a parachute.

With their eventual crawl back into the second tier, this current season did at least make it mathematically possible that 2023/24 could see the return of Newcastle v Sunderland derbies in the top tier.

However, despite occasionally flattering to deceive, the Mackems have never looked like serious promotion contenders.

Zero chance of the automatic promotion places and in reality,,, minimal chance of sneaking into the play-offs.

The gap with no Newcastle v Sunderland derbies in the Premier League looks set now to be guaranteed to be stretched at least eight years, with no chance in the 2023/24 season.

Sunderland took the lead on Wednesday night but Sheffield United came back to win 2-1 on Wearside, making it four defeats in five games for the Mackems, who have also lost to Rotherham, Coventry and Stoke this past month.

This is how the Championship table now looks on Thursday morning:

Sunderland 31 points off the top and down in no-man’s land twelfth, eight points off the play-offs with only nine games to play, plus a host of clubs in between them and a top six place.

Looking at the record books, you have to go back to a period that included the Second World War, to find a longer gap without Newcastle v Sunderland derbies.

That gap lasted from March 1934 to October 1948, fully fourteen years.

I wonder if that record will be overtaken in these years ahead…?

So the question we are asking is.

Newcastle v Sunderland derbies – Now going to be at least an eight years gap…Do you want them back?

Thanks for taking the time to vote, we will bring you the results of the poll on Friday.

