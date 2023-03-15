News

Newcastle United women’s team take massive step forward – Brilliant news

A week ago it was revealed (see below) that the Newcastle United women’s team are going to be playing their third ever match at St James’ Park.

St James’ Park currently has a two wins out of two for the Newcastle United women’s team and once again they are going for promotion.

This third appearance at SJP will be the final home league game of the season (the official announcement incorrectly stated it was the final match of the season but two away games follow) on Sunday 16 April against Bradford City.

The Newcastle United women’s team once again going for promotion from the FA National Women’s League Division One North.

Last season saw them fighting it out with Liverpool Feds for the title and the one promotion spot, NUFC finished 15 points clear of third placed Durham Cestria but agonisingly three points and one result off Liverpool Feds who were promoted as champions.

An exact same scenario has presented itself this season, the Newcastle United women’s team fighting it out this time with Durham Cestria for the promotion place and the title.

That game at St James’ Park in danger of becoming a bit of a damp squib, as Newcastle lay seven points behind leaders Durham Cestria but with two games in hand.

On a bitterly cold Tuesday night at Kingston Park, 2,641 gathered to watch the two teams face-off, in what many believed was set to be a title decider, certainly if Newcastle lost it would be very difficult to see any chance of promotion. Durham Cestria would be 10 points clear with four games left to play.

However, a hotly contested derby match saw an own goal decide things midway through the first half, thankfully Durham Cestria scoring that own goal to give Newcastle United the essential victory.

The same as the men’s side going for Premier League top four, if the Newcastle United women’s team win their remaining games, they will be champions and most importantly, get promotion. The first step on a very long journey towards competing in the top tier of the women’s game.

This is how the FA National Women’s League Division One North table now looks on Wednesday morning:

I really hope they can do it, no slip ups now please, having done the toughest bit last night.

The whole Newcastle United women’s team set-up deserve this promotion and the boost it will give to women’s football in the region.

The remaining six NUFC fixtures are:

Sunday 19 March – Norton (Home – Kingston Park)

Sunday 2 April – Barnsley (Away)

Sunday 9 April – Hull (Away)

Sunday 16 April – Bradford (Home – St James’ Park)

Sunday 23 April – Leeds (Away)

Sunday 30 April – Bradford (Away)

Newcastle United women’s team official announcement – 8 March 2023:

‘Newcastle United Women will return to competitive action at St. James’ Park on Sunday 16th April when they take on Bradford City AFC Women in the FA National Women’s League Division One North (kick-off 2pm BST).

The match will be the final game of the season for Becky Langley’s side and their third outing at the stadium since May 2022.

In their inaugural match at St. James’ Park on 1st May 2022, 22,134 people were in attendance to watch Newcastle United Women beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the league, before a crowd of 28,565 saw them defeat Barnsley 2-1 in the Women’s FA Cup in December.

The Magpies currently sit second in the FA National Women’s League Division One North – hot on the heels of current league leaders, Durham Cestria. The Magpies, who have won their last eight consecutive league matches, have a seven-point gap to make up to reach their local rivals but have two games in hand and host Durham Cestria this month.

Newcastle United Women’s head coach, Becky Langley, said: “This is an exciting moment for the team to play at St. James’ Park once again in front of incredible support. The last two times at the stadium we have received fantastic support, which has made a huge difference to the team as we continue to push forward.

“Once again this is a great opportunity to showcase women’s football in the North East and we hope to continue inspiring a new generation of girls and women to play and enjoy the game. Walking out at St. James’ Park is a special moment for everybody at Newcastle United Women and this will once again be an occasion to savour.”

